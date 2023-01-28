Emmy-nominated host and influencer Kéla Walker can add another thing to her resume. She’s been tapped to release a collection with Amazon’s The Drop. The collection is a direct reflection of her bubbly personality and colorful vivacious style that she uses every day to empower other Black women like herself to be the best and most joyful versions of themselves, hence why she’s called everyone’s style BFF. She told ESSENCE, “My name Kéla Walker is on the label, but I designed this collection with every woman in mind; to empower them in their style and how they show up in their world.” The southern belle born in North Carolina traded in her roots for the city life in New York. Still, that southern hospitality never left her, setting her apart from many other influencers and TV personalities. Walker is herself 100% of the time.

