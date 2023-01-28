ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors

Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
In worst possible moment, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ran into the QB problem he couldn't resolve

PHILADELPHIA — For all the genius of Kyle Shanahan this season — all the mistakes, confidence, arrogance and winning — the NFL's laws of averages suggested there had be a bottom to his quarterback bag. The only question was whether the San Francisco 49ers head coach could evade the moment, maybe outrun it, trick it or wizard it away and keep this improbable roll going.
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year

Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Men's College Basketball Coaches on the Hot Seat Late in 2022-23 Season

Georgetown's Patrick Ewing, Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg and several Pac-12 coaches are currently situated on the hottest seats in men's college basketball. Last offseason, there were 64 coaching changes, 14 of them occurring in the six major conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC). Not all of them were fired, of course. Jay Wright and Mike Krzyzewski retired. Mike White and Kevin Willard left for different high-major gigs.
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 30, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second Player of the Week honor for Lillard this season.
