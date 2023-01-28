Read full article on original website
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain for most made field goals in Golden State Warriors history
Stephen Curry put himself atop yet another statistical category in the Warriors’ record books on Monday, passing NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for most made field goals in the franchise’s history. Curry had already claimed the No. 1 spots in games played, 3-pointers made, assists, steals and total points...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Scottie Barnes Had An Unexpected Reaction When Asked If He Thinks About Playing With Stephen Curry
Scottie Barnes was asked if he wonders what it would be like to play with a shooter like Stephen Curry, and his answer was a wary one.
In worst possible moment, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ran into the QB problem he couldn't resolve
PHILADELPHIA — For all the genius of Kyle Shanahan this season — all the mistakes, confidence, arrogance and winning — the NFL's laws of averages suggested there had be a bottom to his quarterback bag. The only question was whether the San Francisco 49ers head coach could evade the moment, maybe outrun it, trick it or wizard it away and keep this improbable roll going.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says Pacers' Andrew Nembhard Told His Father Tee to 'Shut Up'
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant got into a small altercation with Indiana Pacers guards Andrew Nembhard and Chris Duarte in Sunday's win, and it was apparently caused by an interaction with his father. On Monday, Morant told reporters that the incident stemmed from Nembhard telling his father, Tee...
NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans' Devonte' Graham, Jaxson Hayes 'Considered Available'
The New Orleans Pelicans have dropped to 26-25 on the season amidst their eight-game losing streak. They're only 3-11 in the month of January. It wouldn't be shocking if the Pelicans tried to tweak their roster ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline in an effort to right the ship.
49ers' roughing the punter penalty draws scrutiny in intense NFC Championship
In the third quarter, NFL officiating came under fire once again in the NFC Championship between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year
Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...
Myles Turner 'Off The Trade Block' After Contract Extension, Pacers' Carlisle Says
The Indiana Pacers have no plans to send Myles Turner elsewhere after signing him to a contract extension. "Yes, he's off the trade block," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said of the big man, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. The comment comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium...
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Bulls Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević Not Expected to Be Traded
The Chicago Bulls may not even qualify for the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, but they reportedly do not plan to trade any of their Big Three in an effort to either rebuild or shake things up. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported "the current impression of the rival executives...
Steph Curry Makes Golden State Warriors History On Friday Night
Steph Curry made Golden State Warriors history on Friday night.
Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game
Desmond Bane is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
Men's College Basketball Coaches on the Hot Seat Late in 2022-23 Season
Georgetown's Patrick Ewing, Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg and several Pac-12 coaches are currently situated on the hottest seats in men's college basketball. Last offseason, there were 64 coaching changes, 14 of them occurring in the six major conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC). Not all of them were fired, of course. Jay Wright and Mike Krzyzewski retired. Mike White and Kevin Willard left for different high-major gigs.
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Jan. 30, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 29, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second Player of the Week honor for Lillard this season.
Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Out vs. Nets with Ankle, Foot Injuries
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as out for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Per Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, James will get rest because of left ankle soreness, while Davis is sitting for injury management from the stress reaction in his right foot.
