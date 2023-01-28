Read full article on original website
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James
NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Larry Bird Once Battled Donald Trump on His Own Home Turf and Lost
While no one can be perfect, Larry Bird did pretty well for himself on the basketball scene. He didn’t win an NCAA title, but he did his part and carried Indiana State to the brink of history. In the professional ranks, he won three NBA championships and countless other individual honors. Even in retirement, Larry Legend proved to be a capable coach and executive. There was, however, one showdown he lost. That may have come away from the hardwood, but it did take place in French Lick, Indiana.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
NBA Fans Call Out Russell Westbrook Because He's 'Having Fun' And Smiling While The Lakers Are Struggling
Russell Westbrook gets roasted by fans for having poor stats in the last four games and still having fun.
Russell Westbrook surpasses Gary Payton in NBA history with wild feat
With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on the road, Russell Westbrook will have a larger load to carry every time he’s on the floor, especially when it comes to creating shots for his teammates. Speaking of which, Westbrook has just surpassed former NBA star Gary Payton for most career assists in the league when he dished out his fifth dime of the game versus the Nets.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
ClutchPoints
