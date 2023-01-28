ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics

Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Reacts To The Controversial No-Foul Call Against LeBron James

NBA analyst Bill Simmons believes the under-fire referees who officiated the Lakers vs. Celtics game were right in their controversial no-foul call against LeBron James. In what was one humdinger of a game, LA led 105-102 with 14.1 seconds remaining before Jaylen Brown tied the score. The Lakers had the last shot and James plowed his way to the rim for a game-winner but missed it as Jayson Tatum's came in contact with him, only for the referees to not blow the whistle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Sportscasting

Larry Bird Once Battled Donald Trump on His Own Home Turf and Lost

While no one can be perfect, Larry Bird did pretty well for himself on the basketball scene. He didn’t win an NCAA title, but he did his part and carried Indiana State to the brink of history. In the professional ranks, he won three NBA championships and countless other individual honors. Even in retirement, Larry Legend proved to be a capable coach and executive. There was, however, one showdown he lost. That may have come away from the hardwood, but it did take place in French Lick, Indiana.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."

Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
ClutchPoints

Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook surpasses Gary Payton in NBA history with wild feat

With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets on the road, Russell Westbrook will have a larger load to carry every time he’s on the floor, especially when it comes to creating shots for his teammates. Speaking of which, Westbrook has just surpassed former NBA star Gary Payton for most career assists in the league when he dished out his fifth dime of the game versus the Nets.
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy