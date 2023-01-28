Read full article on original website
Why Malcolm Brogdon asked the Milwaukee Bucks to stop their Rookie of the Year campaign for him
Malcolm Brogdon's performance over the years reveals that his Rookie of the Year award is not a fluke.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Magic Johnson gets brutally honest on Bucks’ X-factor to win NBA title
Magic Johnson thinks the Milwaukee Bucks have what it takes to win the 2022-23 championship, but aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, he firmly believes Khris Middleton will be a big factor in their title aspirations. The Bucks obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, with Giannis leading the way as he...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Nike Slashes Prices on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Shoes
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's fourth signature Nike shoe has been marked down online.
Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night
On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia (the Clippers won 120-113). During the game, superstar point guard Trae Young made franchise history when he passed Al Horford to move into 13th on the Hawks' all-time points list. Horford spent the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message after 50-point explosion for Bucks vs. Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t hide his delight after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Antetokounmpo exploded for 50 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the contest as the Bucks destroyed the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans, 135-110. Making things even better, Giannis shot an efficient 20-of-26 from the field, including three of his four 3-point attempts.
Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as the Milwaukee Bucks rout the New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in the Miwaukee Bucks’ lopsided win over the New Pelicans.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Tweet Goes Viral After Scoring 41 Points
On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Indiana Pacers (on the road) by a score of 141-131. An incredible 13 players scored in double-digits in the high-scoring affair. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 41 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in only...
Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for his reaction to big Pacers news
Tyrese Haliburton was mighty pleased about the major development with his team over the weekend. Word broke on Saturday that the Indiana Pacers had agreed to a contract extension with center Myles Turner. The 27-year-old Turner was slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer, making him the subject of widespread trade rumors.... The post Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for his reaction to big Pacers news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
All Lions takes its first stab at a full 2023 NFL Mock Draft for the Detroit Lions.
