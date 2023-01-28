ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rep. Ivey on 118th Congress and debt default: "It looks like a train wreck about to happen"

By Tasmin Mahfuz
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In part 2 of the conversation on Capitol Review, Congressman Glenn Ivey (MD-04) talks about his views on the 118th Congress under a GOP-controlled House and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership.

