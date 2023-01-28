Read full article on original website
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
Judge denies motion to delay Willard Miller trial
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a judge denied Willard Miller’s motion to push his jury trial back. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
Former Arkansas judge arrested
A former district court judge in Arkansas was arrested Thursday, and charged with solicitation of sex in exchange for agreeing to take action on a criminal case pending before his court.
Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00
Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
Brewer, Barr named MHHS Sweetheart Royalty
Sweetheart Royalty was crowned Friday during the Mountain Home High School basketball games. Senior Olivia Brewer was selected as the queen. She is the daughter of Rocky and Kristen Brewer. This year’s king is senior Zach Barr. He is the son of Donnie and Wendy Barr.
Michigan Court of Appeals blocks Genesee County commissioner appointment
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Michigan Court of Appeals has at least temporarily blocked the planned appointment of a new Genesee County commissioner to represent parts of Flint, Grand Blanc and Mundy townships. In an order issued on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the court enjoined the county Board of Commissioners from...
Relocation of Kingston magisterial court office proposed
Luzerne County Court officials are seeking approval to relocate the offices of District Judge James Haggerty from Kingston to the county-owned
Touchstone sworn in as 15th District Circuit Court judge
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Cheers echoed through the courtroom at the Lamar County Circuit Courthouse Friday as Brad Touchstone was sworn in as a 15th District Circuit Court judge. “Circuit judge primarily handles civil disputes as well as most of your major criminal cases,” Touchstone said. “So, that will be the two primary things that we deal with in circuit court.”
