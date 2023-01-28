ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCRG.com

Judge denies motion to delay Willard Miller trial

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a judge denied Willard Miller’s motion to push his jury trial back. Both Miller and his classmate Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing their Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Prosecutors say Graber was beaten with a baseball bat after giving Miller a poor grade in class. Her body was found in a park by the high school where she worked in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Dylan Barket

Seen this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00

Know this guy? It may be worth $30,000.00. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of $30,000.00 for information leading to the location of Jason Lierl. Lierl was last seen between the areas of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, on January 25, 2022. The FBI recently increased the reward from $10,000.00 to $30,000.00, highlighting the urgency and importance of the search for Lierl.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Brewer, Barr named MHHS Sweetheart Royalty

Sweetheart Royalty was crowned Friday during the Mountain Home High School basketball games. Senior Olivia Brewer was selected as the queen. She is the daughter of Rocky and Kristen Brewer. This year’s king is senior Zach Barr. He is the son of Donnie and Wendy Barr.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
WDAM-TV

Touchstone sworn in as 15th District Circuit Court judge

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Cheers echoed through the courtroom at the Lamar County Circuit Courthouse Friday as Brad Touchstone was sworn in as a 15th District Circuit Court judge. “Circuit judge primarily handles civil disputes as well as most of your major criminal cases,” Touchstone said. “So, that will be the two primary things that we deal with in circuit court.”
LAMAR COUNTY, MS

