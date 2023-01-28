Read full article on original website
Related
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
David Crosby Once Slammed Punk Rock Music As “All Dumb Stuff”
As a member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, David Crosby was a formative part of music history. Multiple genres – even the seemingly unrelated – have built on one another, like many musical styling tracing their roots back to blues. But Crosby had a very unfavorable about punk rock, which he saw as useless to the artistic medium.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Why Julien Baker Feels ‘Uncomplicated Pride’ Writing Music With Boygenius
Boygenius features Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, with the 'Appointments' singer mentioning her experience with the supergroup.
Kristen Stewart to Direct Three Music Videos for boygenius
Actress Kristen Stewart is set to direct three music videos for the indie rock trio boygenius, consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker. Days after releasing three new singles—”True Blue,” “$20,” and “Emily, I’m Sorry”—and revealing their forthcoming debut album, The Record, out March 31, the group has enlisted the Oscar-nominated actress to direct several of their videos.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
The 10 best David Crosby songs
Ten of the best from the late and legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby, the man with the honeyed voice
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Pete Best Called Out The Beatles Over ‘Magical Mystery Tour’: ‘My Taste Was Waning’
Pete Best called out The Beatles over 'Magical Mystery Tour,' which made him lose interest in his former band.
iheart.com
Miniseries Inspired By Fleetwood Mac Coming To Amazon Prime This Winter
Amazon is preparing a new miniseries and album based on the 2019 book, Daisy Jones & the Six, which was inspired by Fleetwood Mac's dramatic run of intra-band breakups, makeups and hits in the '70s. The series is described as "the whirlwind rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the rhythm and soloing styles of Pearl Jam's Mike McCready
Grunge legends Pearl Jam formed in the now legendary music city of Seattle, Washington in 1990. Along with Nirvana and Soundgarden, they are probably among the most famous of all the grunge bands and have enjoyed a career that has spanned over 30 years and gone on to influence thousands of other rock and pop bands.
Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return
The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
Michigan Daily
Indie supergroup boygenius is back with a welcome batch of songs
Nearly five years after their 2018 eponymous EP, boygenius — formed by indie rock stars Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus — is back with three tracks teasing an upcoming record, humorously titled the record, out on March 31 of this year. They quietly returned to the scene dropping three new tracks without warning, serving us a much-needed helping of the great chemistry and performances reminiscent of boygenius’s previous output.
A Drummer for The Rolling Stones Said The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ Needed Ringo Starr
A drummer for The Rolling Stones said John Lennon and Paul McCartney didn't do a great job on The Beatles' "Love Me Do" at one point.
Warren Zevon Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Warren Zevon didn't start as a caustically funny singer-songwriter who'd amass some of music's biggest and best artists as lifelong fans and conspirators. His earliest records – first as part of the Los Angeles duo Lyme & Cybelle and then a solo debut, Wanted Dead or Alive, that arrived in 1969 to little attention – barely hinted at what was to come (though Lyme & Cybelle's 1966 single "Follow Me" was one of only three times Zevon hit Billboard's Hot 100).
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent to Perform at A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys
Weezer, Beck, and St. Vincent are just a few of the artists who are set to pay tribute to The Beach Boys during CBS’ “A Grammy Salute” concert. Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6 round out the lineup of the now annual star-studded event, which in past years has honored Paul Simon, Prince, and The Beatles.
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Comments / 0