Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Controversial call seemingly leads Cowboys to loss against TMP
The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Hays on Friday evening to play the ranked Thomas More Prep-Marion Monarchs, and had a game ending controversial call end up extending the game into overtime. In overtime, the Cowboys missed a last second three point shot that fell of the front of the rim to seemingly fall 51-49.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas wins big in the first round of the Sunflower Showdown
Kansas women's basketball picked up an 85-72 win over the in-state rival Wildcats on Sunday night. The Sunflower Showdown was a defensive struggle from the start. The first basket did not come until three minutes into the game, with graduate guard Sarah Shematsi knocking down a three. Junior guard Wyvette...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Adds 2023 Quarterback Garrett Harstad
The Kansas State Wildcats have added another quarterback to the 2023 recruiting class in quarterback Garrett Hardstad. The 6-foot-5 prospect out of Loveland Colorado is a dual-threat player that was effective both on the football field and on the basketball court. The Loveland prospect was clocked as running a 4.5...
Why K-State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn’t concerned about road environment at KU
If the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in Lawrence for the first time since 2005, Jerome Tang thinks K-State fans deserve an assist
WIBW
Kansas State coach on the move
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Wildcats wide receivers coach Thad Ward will return to a familiar place. Acoording to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Ward has agreed to a deal to become the running backs coach at Illinois. Ward was the former running backs coach at Illinois from 2016-2018. Ward has also...
travelwithsara.com
Things You Need To See & Do In McPherson, Kansas
You need to see and do several things in McPherson, Kansas. The community of McPherson is in the heart of Kansas. Small-town pride beams from every corner, and the people will bring a smile to your face. I spent 24 hours in McPherson on a road trip through South-Central Kansas....
Jowers announced as next Inman superintendent
INMAN, Kan. — The Inman USD 448 Board of Education announced Monday the filling of its superintendent vacancy. The district partnered with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board sought the district’s next superintendent. McPherson County native Stephen Jowers has been selected. Current leader Scott Friesen...
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KWU's Pioneer Hall named to National Register of Historic Places
SALINA—Kansas Wesleyan’s Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin Avenue in Salina, was named to the National Register of Historic Places earlier this month, according to a media release from the school. It becomes the 19th location in Saline County to earn the recognition, joining such places as the former...
Emporia gazette.com
Late-night blackout across Chase County
At least it happened after the football game ended. Much of Chase County was without electric power for close to two hours Sunday night. About 730 customers lost service shortly before 10 p.m.
KKK in Kansas topic of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship program
The KKK in Kansas will be the topic of a presentation Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Salina. The presentation by Tom Fleming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 901 Beatrice, and is open to the public. Time is allowed for discussion, questions, and response at the end of the service. Masking and vaccinations are encouraged, but not required.
WIBW
K-State reopens Catholic Student Center since expansion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is opening up its new Catholic Center this weekend. St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center will reopen for the first time in nearly 2 years due to construction for expansion. The center has been in the same location at the corner of Anderson...
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
Manhattan man hospitalized after car strikes guardrail
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Sunday in Riley County. A 2015 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Williams, 24, of Manhattan was westbound on Fort Riley Blvd. near South Seth Child Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The car struck...
ksal.com
Tanker Truck Crashes Near Salina
One person was transported to the hospital in Salina following a single-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a HEMTT fuel servicing truck was headed east on Water Well Road. The missed a turn and attempted to turn around, backing up into a field. The truck got stuck and rolled onto the driver’s side in the south ditch.
KBI working to ID man found dead in Kansas home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death after he was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego, Kansas. Just after 1 p.m., on Sunday, a man called 911 after...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 28
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Camese, Breanna Rachelle; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. NAME: Gonzales,...
McPherson County man charged in killing of his mother
A Canton, Kansas, man was in court Friday where he was charged in connection to the killing of his mother.
Incidents result in kidnapping, other requested charges for Salina man
A Salina man faces multiple requested charges, including kidnapping and aggravated domestic battery after incidents dating back to Dec. 17. Officers were first sent to a residence in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue on Dec. 17 for the report of a physical domestic incident. A 23-year-old Salina woman told police that Jason Lytle, 38, of Salina, allegedly had punched her in the face while she was in the bathroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman had a laceration on her chin.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0