Montague, CA

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

OSP arrest involves meth, heroin and fentanyl in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl are all part of a traffic stop and arrest in Klamath County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report today says an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper found the drugs with their driver when he stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls on January 18, 2023, around 11:26am.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kpic

Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Crews respond to commercial structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN

A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday

MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
MEDFORD, OR
ijpr.org

Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area

The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
MEDFORD, OR
opencampusmedia.org

Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.

Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
WEED, CA

