Related
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
KDRV
OSP arrest involves meth, heroin and fentanyl in Klamath County
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl are all part of a traffic stop and arrest in Klamath County. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report today says an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper found the drugs with their driver when he stopped an SUV for a lane usage violation on Highway 97, milepost 276, near Klamath Falls on January 18, 2023, around 11:26am.
kpic
Have you seen me? Police ask for help finding missing man
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a man missing since December. According to officials, 44-year-old Kevin Chatelain is a white male, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kevin is known to stay on public lands or "up in...
kxgn.com
Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police
Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
KTVL
Crews respond to commercial structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — UPDATE:. Medford Fire Department says roadways are reopened and the fire is knocked down at 560 Arnold Lane. Fire Investigators are working with Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Medford Police to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is still ongoing. There were...
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
kqennewsradio.com
DANGEROUS SUSPECT WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, STILL ON THE RUN
A man described by law enforcement as an “extremely dangerous suspect” wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping and assault, remains on the run. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department said detectives and fugitive apprehension teams are continuing to follow investigative leads as they work to locate 36-year old Benjamin Foster.
Could Oregon Attempted Murder Suspect Be Found In Tri-Cities?
Oregon Police are offering a $2,500 reward for a man wanted for Attempted Murder. 36-year-old Benjamin Obadiah Foster of Wolf Creek is accused of beating a woman so severely, she was transported to a hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, Officers with the Grants Pass, Oregon Police Department were called...
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
kqennewsradio.com
EXTREMELY DANGEROUS ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT MAY BE IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect for a crime in Grants Pass, may be in Douglas County. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that their investigation indicates that 36-year old Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek may have headed north along the Interstate Five corridor, following an assault Tuesday night.
KDRV
Church opens warming shelter during cold weather for Klamath and Lake Counties
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- As the winter season is upon Southern Oregon, Klamath and Lake counties can be expecting extremely cold temperatures from January 29 leading into the next morning. Thrive is a church that has been providing a warming shelter for about eight to nine years. The church opens...
KDRV
Foothill Road construction project to begin on Monday
MEDFORD, Ore-- Construction on North Foothill Road will begin on Monday, January 30, between Delta Waters and Dry Creek Roads. Construction will only begin for the county portion of the project, with the City of Medford portion beginning sometime in Mid-February, according to city officials. Officials say the first phase...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
ijpr.org
Mon 9 AM | How The Daily Courier can afford to cover the Medford area
The headquarters of the defunct Mail Tribune building in Medford had barely gone dark when The Daily Courier in Grants Pass announced its intention to help fill the void. And it turns out that the paper's bosses started their inroads in Jackson County months ago, when the Mail Tribune stopped printing a physical paper and went web-only.
KDRV
Local judge announces retirement after 18 years of service in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- A local judge in the community of Jackson County is announcing his retirement after 18 years of service in the community. On Friday, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Charter sent a letter of resignation to Governor Tina Kotek, announcing that he will retire from his post on May 1, 2023.
Mail Tribune owner’s push to reshape local news cost Medford its daily newspaper
Damian Mann, longtime reporter for the Medford Mail Tribune, remembers the moment he realized there might be no place for him in the media world envisioned by the newspaper’s new owner, Steven Saslow. A local television station had asked Mann to appear on camera to discuss a recent story.
opencampusmedia.org
Rural Imposter Syndrome in Weed, Calif.
Welcome to Mile Markers, a bimonthly newsletter about rural higher education. I’m Nick Fouriezos, an Open Campus national reporter who grew up at the crossroads of suburban Atlanta and the foothills of Appalachia. Sign up for the newsletter. A bimonthly newsletter about the role of colleges in rural America....
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
