KYUK
Jason Pavila scratches from Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race
Jason Pavila has scratched from the Kuskokwim 300 at the Tuluksak checkpoint. The Kwethluk musher took a fall and ended his race early on Jan. 29. This is the first scratch of the 2023 race. Nineteen-year-old Pavila was running in his second K300. He won the Rookie of the Year...
Delta Discovery
Raymond Alexie wins the 2023 Akiak Dash Sled Dog Race
The Akiak Dash has a new champion! Raymond Alexie, age 19, of Kwethluk, Alaska is this year’s winner. He won the race on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 4:54pm, completing the course in 4 hours, 54 minutes. He races with his family’s Alexie Racing Kennel, this is his fourth win of this year’s racing season. His lead dogs are Apollo and Levi. Congratulations!
alaskasnewssource.com
Fire in Newtok destroys village school’s power plant
BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun School in the village of Newtok in Southwest Alaska. An Alaska Division of Homeland Security report issued Friday morning says that a fire occurred at the school around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that damaged the power plant at Newtok’s Ayaprun School.
Delta Discovery
Memories of a great man
When I was a boy of 12 years old I became aware of Chief Edward Hoffman. And whenever I ran into Edward Hoffman outside Northern Commercial Company store or the Alaska Commercial Company store he told me to go get a haircut, smile, and walk off. Soon, I realized I...
