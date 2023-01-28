ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Washington Examiner

Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies

The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
SEATTLE, WA
97X

27 yr Seattle Man Breaks Into Home And Takes Fully-Clothed Bath

A 27-year-old allegedly broke through a window and entered a woman's home in Seattle Washington on January 27th. He then took a bath with his clothes on before being arrested. A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Battle Brewing in Olympia Over Reversing Police Pursuit Reforms

A battle is brewing in Olympia over reversing police reforms that were instituted by the state legislature last year. The biggest point of contention between lawmakers has to do with changes that were made to Washington's laws pertaining to police pursuits. Twelfth District Rep. Keith Goehner (R) says there are...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Center Square

Number of homeless tent encampments in Seattle dropped 13% in second half of 2022

(The Center Square) – Seattle has seen a 13% drop in the number of tents throughout the city, according to the most recent data from One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. The latest data from December 2022 shows there were 712 verified tents in Seattle. That is a 13% drop from 814 documented in June. The city’s homelessness action plan also surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and...
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle

Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier

A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.

