(The Center Square) – Seattle has seen a 13% drop in the number of tents throughout the city, according to the most recent data from One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. The latest data from December 2022 shows there were 712 verified tents in Seattle. That is a 13% drop from 814 documented in June. The city’s homelessness action plan also surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO