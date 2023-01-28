Read full article on original website
Addressing police accountability nationwide in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
SEATTLE — Outrage and grief continues after Memphis Police released a video showing officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died in the hospital three days later. Five officers are facing murder charges and re-igniting the conversation around the culture of policing. Leaders in Seattle’s black community echoed a need for...
White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar
SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
Majority of Seattle's city council quitting after outrage over liberal policies
The majority of Seattle’s city council will be quitting this year after fending off a backlash in recent years over rising crime and homelessness. Seven of the nine council members will not seek reelection, citing physical threats by residents and a perception that the community no longer backs their politics. The exodus includes the most senior member, socialist Kshama Sawant.
27 yr Seattle Man Breaks Into Home And Takes Fully-Clothed Bath
A 27-year-old allegedly broke through a window and entered a woman's home in Seattle Washington on January 27th. He then took a bath with his clothes on before being arrested. A man suspected of breaking into a Seattle home has refused to come clean about his intentions, even though police found him fully clothed in a bathtub filled with water.
Battle Brewing in Olympia Over Reversing Police Pursuit Reforms
A battle is brewing in Olympia over reversing police reforms that were instituted by the state legislature last year. The biggest point of contention between lawmakers has to do with changes that were made to Washington's laws pertaining to police pursuits. Twelfth District Rep. Keith Goehner (R) says there are...
Number of homeless tent encampments in Seattle dropped 13% in second half of 2022
(The Center Square) – Seattle has seen a 13% drop in the number of tents throughout the city, according to the most recent data from One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. The latest data from December 2022 shows there were 712 verified tents in Seattle. That is a 13% drop from 814 documented in June. The city’s homelessness action plan also surpassed its goal of identifying 2,000 units of shelter and...
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
Seattle protests tame following release of Tyre Nichols footage
Video of a traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, has now been released, and Seattle is preparing for city-wide protests over what the Memphis Police Chief described as “acts that defy humanity,” according to CNN. Members of the...
Washington Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Washington spot made it on the list.
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. (KOMO) — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton, Washington earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people who...
Firefighters find person dead in a tent at Alaska Way encampment fire
SEATTLE — Firefighters found a person dead inside a tent while responding to an encampment fire in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. The fire broke out around 11:15 a.m. on Alaska Way South just south of King Street. A witness to the fire said people in the camp...
Thurston County Sheriff on Tyre Nichols Killing: ‘You Deserved Better’
After Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by several police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7 and died in a hospital three days later, body cam footage released in the days following revealed a gut-wrenching, aggressive attack. As Nichols’ death and the subsequent footage re-ignited conversations and protests...
Huge hit to home prices in west in 2023, Goldman warns: Phoenix, SF, Seattle
Houses in several overheated cities in the western United States will see massive price declines in 2023, researchers at Goldman Sachs predict. In a report released this week, the bank's economists noted a stark regional divide in expectations for home prices, with cities west of the Mississippi facing steep price corrections in the face of elevated mortgage interest rates.
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer
A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday. Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and...
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
