WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina stores fined for overcharging, Department of Agriculture says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division (NCAGR). In a release shared on Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged […]
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Seeing double: Two Maple Avenue 7-Eleven’s seem to be getting close

Slurpee aficionados in Burlington may feel like they’re in 7-Eleventh Heaven right now as the convenience store chain presses ahead with the construction of two new locations along a relatively short stretch of Maple Avenue. Right now, work seems to have more or less wrapped up on one of...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

'Barry' the beaver spotted in river at Durham's American Tobacco Campus

DURHAM, N.C. — Employees arriving to work at the American Tobacco Campus were surprised Monday morning to see a beaver swimming in the river near the water tower. The beaver was spotted before 9:30 a.m. in the Old Bull River near the stage at the ATC water tower, close to shops, restaurants and offices.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke School of Medicine withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings

The Duke School of Medicine will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Medical Schools ranking. Mary E. Klotman, dean of the School of Medicine, and Edward Buckley, vice dean for education of the School of Medicine, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Friday release. Their statement cited concerns with the “value and validity of the rankings.”
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to prison, supervised release and $289,403 in restitution for role in scheme to fraudulently obtain student aid funds

A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday, January 26, 2023 to 53 months in prison and three years of supervised release for organizing and leading a fraudulent scheme to obtain and attempt to obtain, more than $400,000 in federal financial aid funds, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jerry Lynn Johnson Jr., of Clayton, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022 to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. As part of the judgment, Johnson was also ordered to pay $289,403 in criminal restitution to the U.S. Department of Education.
CLAYTON, NC
allnurses.com

Duke University Hospital New Grad

Hi, everyone! I'm a new grad nurse, and I'm considering applying to Duke University Hospital's new grad residency program. Does anyone have any input on this program? How is the orientation? Are new grads well-trained? Would love any opinions, as I would be moving from California...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham Charter School receives national recognition

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A charter school in Durham is celebrating a big honor. Several years ago, the school was at risk of being shut down for poor academic performance and now it’s earned a national award. Students at Durham Charter School have lots of reasons to be...
cbs17

Unwelcome surprise: Not all cars come with spare tires

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nobody wants to deal with a flat tire, but some drivers who run over a nail or pothole may be in for an even more unwelcome surprise. That’s because not all cars come with spare tires. Raleigh resident Frank Mossa found that out the...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s going in down from Sheetz in Burlington?

QUESTION: What’s the land being cleared for just below Sheetz on NC 49 in Burlington?. ANSWER: Site preparations are now underway on a storage facility along Maple Avenue that had a bit of a bumpy ride when it went through Burlington’s zoning process due to resistance from neighboring residents.
BURLINGTON, NC

