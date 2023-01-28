ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Pgh Hockey Now

Sharks Feast on Mistake-Plagued Penguins, 6-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins are playing like they’ve found a surefire formula to avoid losing in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fifth year in a row. After all, a team can’t get eliminated in the opening round if it doesn’t qualify in the first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Overtime Loss to Panthers

Looking to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time in 2022-23, the Boston Bruins were looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 26 when they played the Florida Panthers for the final time in the regular-season on Saturday (Jan. 28). It looked like they were on their way to avoiding their first back-to-back losses before disaster struck.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs

It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
BUFFALO, NY

