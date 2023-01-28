Jesse Puljujarvi has been in the rumor mill for a long time now, but the Edmonton Oilers have yet to trade the 2016 fourth-overall pick. Yet, with the trade deadline now roughly a month away, there seems to be a legitimate chance that this could change. The Oilers are looking to be major buyers at the deadline, but they of course need to clear out salary to make a high-impact addition to their group. Therefore, they certainly could part ways with Puljujarvi and his $3 million cap hit.

14 HOURS AGO