The Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2022, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in a true clash of the titans to conclude the 2021-22 NHL season. The Avs are looking to defend their title and go back-to-back like the Lightning did in 2020 and 2021, and they’ll need to make some important moves, like trading for Bo Horvat, at the NHL trade deadline to do so. Colorado is faced with an uphill battle to achieve something only the Lightning, Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins have done in the 21st century: win consecutive Stanley Cups.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO