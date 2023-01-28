NEWARK, NJ - Brian Kramer recognized quite early in his hockey career that being swift was a highly coveted asset on the ice. “I always learned that you can beat people with speed,” Kramer said two years ago as a sophomore, when he was a burgeoning state talent. “It’s one of the most important factors. I feel like I can process the game at a high speed.” Now a senior, the highly skilled Kramer’s game has only accelerated at an impressive pace. The team’s captain earned another feather in his hockey resume last week when he was named by the New Jersey Devils...

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO