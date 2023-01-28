ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more

The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
HAWAII STATE
ClutchPoints

Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade

The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo

The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson

With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

With Bo Horvat gone, Canucks trade saga officially comes to an end

We all knew this day would come. We just didn’t know when. Bo Horvat’s time as the captain of the Vancouver Canucks has finally come to an end. The forward was just traded to the New York Islanders, finally ending the "where-will-Horvat-go game" questions that have circled in Vancouver since the Canucks re-signed J.T. Miller.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Do the Canucks have a number for Bo Horvat? They still have some leverage on the trade market. Satiar Shah: “I do think the Canucks have a real desire to keep Bo despite knowing it’ll be difficult & perhaps unlikely. However, even if they’re set on trading him, VAN maintains leverage if other teams think there’s a chance he stays.”
markerzone.com

NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT

Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
Yardbarker

CanucksArmy’s first 2023 top 10 Canucks prospect rankings: Honourable Mentions

With some downtime away from the day-to-day fun of covering the Vancouver Canucks, we felt like it was a great time to give an updated list of our top-10 Canucks prospects. As there is some extra time during the All-Star break, we will be writing this list in 11 parts. Giving an honourable mentions list and then following it up with 10 articles breaking down the top 10 prospects for the Canucks, what they have been up to this season and when we expect them to have a landing time to play in the NHL.
NHL

Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
FLORIDA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi

According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game

The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson named to NHL All-Star Game

Beniers has been the favorite to win the NHL’s Calder Trophy this season, scoring 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games with the Kraken this season. Beniers was set to be the lone rookie skater to participate, with goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Logan Thompson sharing the net for the Pacific Division.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers loan James Hamblin to AHL Condors

The Edmonton Oilers have loaned forward James Hamblin to the Bakersfield Condors, the club announced Saturday. Hamblin, 23, has appeared in 10 games scoring no points for the Oilers this season, but didn’t draw in for any games on his most recent recall. He’s had a strong start to his season with the Condors appearing in 20 games scoring five goals and 11 points.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek

Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
COLUMBUS, OH

