Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
Boys Basketball: Hoboken Defeats Watchung Hills, 50-36
HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team turned in a big second quarter en route to a 50-36 victory over Watchung Hills on Saturday. Joel Silva scored 20 points and came down with five rebounds for Hoboken (12-6), which outscored the Warriors, 17-6, in the second quarter to take a 24-11 halftime lead. Lamir Boxley finished with 19 points, and Jasir Lane led everybody in rebounds with 16 and also came up with a team-high three steals for the RedWings. Watchung Hills is 9-8.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
New Jersey Devils Names Gov. Livingston Senior Captain Brian Kramer NJIHL Player of the Month
NEWARK, NJ - Brian Kramer recognized quite early in his hockey career that being swift was a highly coveted asset on the ice. “I always learned that you can beat people with speed,” Kramer said two years ago as a sophomore, when he was a burgeoning state talent. “It’s one of the most important factors. I feel like I can process the game at a high speed.” Now a senior, the highly skilled Kramer’s game has only accelerated at an impressive pace. The team’s captain earned another feather in his hockey resume last week when he was named by the New Jersey Devils...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Scotty Pippen: Sidelined Sunday
Pippen did not play in Sunday's 152-118 win over the G League Warriors with a concussion. Pippen missed Sunday's contest after being placed in concussion protocols. However, his usual scoring impact was not missed by South Bay as the team dominated Santa Cruz. It's unclear when Pippen will clear protocols, but his next chance to play will come Wednesday.
Girls Basketball: Pascack Hills starts hot, rolls Dwight-Morrow
Pascack Hills started out strong and never looked back in a 43-13 victory over Dwight-Morrow, in Englewood. Pascack Hills (4-12) led 16-5 after the first quarter and its lead would only widen throughout the course of the game. With the score already out of reach in the fourth quarter, the Broncos closed on an 11-3 run.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
Piscataway Chiefs Split Week Between Wins and Losses, Wrestling Places 5th in GMC Tournament
PISCATAWAY, NJ – Winter sports continued last week for the Piscataway Chiefs. Tuesday brought wins for Girls Swimming who defeated Mother Seton at home, 113-40, and Boys Basketball who sent Monroe packing, 58-39. Chiefs Wrestling also posted a win over Metuchen, 56-20. Boys Basketball later traveled to Newark East Side on Thursday where they faced the 11-8 Red Raiders in a game that went to triple overtime. Despite their best efforts, including a 31-6 rally to tie East Side at the end of regulation, the Chiefs lost the battle, 98-94. Jalen Thomas put up 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Piscataway in scoring,...
Girls basketball: Marchesani drops 33 pts. as Saddle Brook ousts Garfield
Ella Marchesani exploded for 33 points as Saddle Brook ousted Garfield 41-32 in Garfield. Saddle Brook (14-4), which has won five of its last six games, jumped out to a 27-13 lead at the half. Irma Sanchez led Garfield (9-10) with 24 points and 23 rebounds while Ny’jai Mixon chipped...
Boys Basketball: Piscataway fends off Robbinsville
Piscataway built a big lead early but had to fend off Robbinsville late in a 65-58 win, in Piscataway. Piscataway (8-12) led by as many as 12 points at halftime, but fell victim to a 17-11 third quarter run by Robbinsville (13-6) that cut the score back to single digits headed into the fourth.
Paterson Kennedy defeats Lawrenceville - Girls basketball recap
Perla Reyes recorded a game-high 20 points to lift Paterson Kennedy over Lawrenceville 53-51 in Paterson. Paterson Kennedy (8-8) jumped out to a 30-22 lead in the first half before Lawrenceville (3-12) cut it to a two-point game heading into the fourth. However, Paterson Kennedy was able to secure the victory as each side closed the game scoring 10 points.
Girls Basketball: Verona Routs MKA, 48-18
VERONA, NJ -- The Verona girls basketball team opened a 12-point lead after one quarter and went on to defeat Montclair-Kimberley Academy, 48-18, Monday afternoon. Sabine Matta scored 16 points for the Hillbillies (14-4), who jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Emily Baumgard connected for 11 points for Verona, which had a 30-13 lead at halftime.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
Cranford defeats Union - Girls basketball recap
Maddy DeLong recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead Cranford past Union 53-31 in Union. Cranford (9-9) jumped out to a 32-19 lead at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter as it outscored Union 18-4. Sophia DeMarco added 11 points while Sarah O’Donnell had 10 points and five assists.
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Edges Paramus Catholic, 5-4
WAYNE, NJ -- The Clifton United tri-op ice hockey team, which includes players from Cedar Grove, evened its record with a 5-4 victory over Paramus Catholic Friday night. Ryan Kratz scored two goals for Clifton United (7-7-1), which was even in shot attempts with Paramus Catholic, 34-34. Ryan Montana finished with one goal and two assists, Jonathan Montana and Trevor Rascher each had one goal and one assist, and Zach Guiffrida assisted on a goal for Clifton United. Winning goalie Thomas Cannataro had 30 saves.
Comments / 0