Carroll County, VA

Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi

Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Carroll boys rout Knights on HOF night

Carroll County’s Mario Campbell battles James Rivers’ Alex Eastman for rebounding position Friday in the Cavaliers’ 80-54 triumph. Campbell scored seven points and played stifling defense for Carroll in the win. A sizzling second half helped Carroll County’s boys pull away from James River 80-54 in a...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Rocky Gap, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
Martinsville High School sets basketball spectator limit after on-court brawl

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is a new restriction for fans wanting to attend a Martinsville High School boys' basketball game. MHS principal Dr. Aji Dixon said in a letter, "beginning Friday, January 27, 2023, we will allow 300 spectators into the Martinsville gymnasium during boys’ basketball games. The basketball players, coaches, and school officials do not count as spectators. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis beginning at 5:00 p.m."
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
26 mile trail coming in Botetourt and Craig Counties

Virginia’s biennial budget that was finalized in June included funds for a 26-mile long gravel surface trail that will run from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt. Pete Eshelman is the senior director of creative strategies for the Roanoke Regional Partnership. Eshelman says the “Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail” is largely along VDOT right-of-way and a former railroad bed. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has also authorized one million dollars for pre-construction planning. Eshelman says the scenic trail could be open in less than two years.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Written in the rocks

Messages, artifacts from a different era can be found. The phenomenon of leaving rocks and pebbles strewn around the countryside — covered in brightly colored paint, or even with messages of kindness and encouragement written on them — seems to be all the rage in recent years. But...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Obituary for Rebecca Lynn Colbird

37 of Pulaski, suddenly passed away on Jan 16, 2023. She was born in Radford on February 13, 1984. Rebecca was preceeded in death by her mother, Minnie Darlene Jones and her father Eugene Weeks. She is survived by her children, Elijah Stephen Kolbyrn Parker (Rachel) of Pulaski VA,...
PULASKI, VA
Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Man suffers gunshot wound in Princeton shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound during a shooting in the Princeton area. According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, on January 29, 2023, at 11:08 AM, Tracy Clausen allegedly shot and wounded another man in the neck on Short Street in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
Obituary for Jamie Lynn Frazier

Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
PULASKI, VA
10 acre brush fire contained in Galax on Windy Ridge Lane: Firefighters

GALAX, Va. (WSET) — The Galax Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Saturday. This incident happened at the 400 block of Windy Ridge Lane. Firefighters said, arriving units found a wind driven fire that quickly spread through broomsage fields extending into woodlands and pushing toward two occupied structures.
GALAX, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby Boomers

If you were born between 1946-1964 and are between the ages of 59-77 you are officially a Baby Boomer who was born during the boom years. Some people refer to us as simple "Boomers" but in recent years some have tried to redefine us by saying those of us who were born between 1954-1965 are Generation Jones This is because studies indicate our values are different than older boomers but I will always consider myself as a proud Baby Boomer.
ROANOKE, VA

