Las Vegas, NV

Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
#WeatherAuthority: So, how often does it REALLY snow in Las Vegas?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's something you normally don't see much of around Las Vegas, but it does happen. We're talking about accumulating snow. This storm system was a particularly cold one with parts of the valley, mainly the west side, expecting to see a few flakes. Turns out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man dead following rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight, according to police. Officers responded to a vehicle rollover near US 95 and Mile Marker 34 around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was traveling...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
FAA announces new safeguards to avoid another system failure

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new safeguards to prevent another system failure. Earlier this month, the FAA issued the nation's first ground stop since 9-11. The agency said a contractor unintentionally deleted a file in the system used to send safety notices to pilots...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
HENDERSON, NV
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

