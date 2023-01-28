Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' project phase 2 brings full closure of I-15 between Flamingo, Russell
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was traffic, traffic, and even frustration as drivers tried to navigate the closure of I-15 between Flamingo and Russell Road. If you were out and about Saturday, you couldn't help but notice all the traffic. The I-15 is in its first full day of...
news3lv.com
Crash on northbound U.S. 95 at Eastern creating traffic jam in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on northbound U.S. 95/I-515 is creating a traffic jam in the east Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Crews are on scene for a crash that's blocking two lanes on the northbound side near Eastern Avenue. MORE ON NEWS 3 | DROPICANA: Interstate 15...
news3lv.com
Snowfall blankets parts of Las Vegas valley during #WeatherAlertDay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're getting valley rain and mountain snow Monday morning with the snow level dropping even further. We've even had reports of a wintry mix of snowflakes and rain out in Henderson. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range...
news3lv.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures near Harmon Avenue, Dean Martin Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley. On Saturday, at 12:14, officers responded to a crash near westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive involving three vehicles. According to police, one person was transported to a...
news3lv.com
Man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in the north Las Vegas valley Saturday night, according to police. Officers responded to a crash at the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Blvd. near Belmont St. around 11:33 p.m. on January 28. According...
news3lv.com
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police remember fallen officer on 28th anniversary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is paying tribute to one of its fallen officers. On Monday, they honored the legacy of Officer Raul Paul Elizondo, who tragically lost his life 28 years ago after a suspect he was investigating grabbed his gun and fatally shot him.
news3lv.com
Man saved from burning car on Las Vegas Blvd faces multiple charges including DUI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The man police saved from a burning car on Friday is facing multiple charges, including DUI. County records identified the man as Alexander Dawkins and listed his charges as DUI 1st offense, failure to maintain travel lane, and failure to show proof of insurance. According...
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: So, how often does it REALLY snow in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's something you normally don't see much of around Las Vegas, but it does happen. We're talking about accumulating snow. This storm system was a particularly cold one with parts of the valley, mainly the west side, expecting to see a few flakes. Turns out...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas crash victims honored with memorial at Craig Ranch Regional Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Jan. 29, 2023, marks one year since nine people were killed in a tragic crash in North Las Vegas. On Sunday, a tree dedication ceremony was held at Craig Ranch Regional Park to remember the crash victims. According to police, the driver was going 103...
news3lv.com
Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
news3lv.com
Man dead following rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead following a rollover crash on US 95 near Searchlight, according to police. Officers responded to a vehicle rollover near US 95 and Mile Marker 34 around 5:13 a.m. on Sunday. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was traveling...
news3lv.com
FAA announces new safeguards to avoid another system failure
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced new safeguards to prevent another system failure. Earlier this month, the FAA issued the nation's first ground stop since 9-11. The agency said a contractor unintentionally deleted a file in the system used to send safety notices to pilots...
news3lv.com
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
news3lv.com
Small businesses in Las Vegas community take part in 'Coasting into 2023' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Small businesses in the Las Vegas community got the chance to showcase all they have to offer at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. It was all part of the "Coasting into 2023" event held on Sunday. The event, hosted by Vegas Events and More, allowed...
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
news3lv.com
Clean Juice opens first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you ready to drink a "Clean Juice?" On Saturday, the juice bar opened its first location in Nevada in Las Vegas at 4195 S Grand Canyon Dr. To celebrate the first location in Las Vegas, Clean Juice is hosting a grand opening on Jan. 31 and will offer the first 50 customers free smoothies every week for a year.
news3lv.com
Teenager injured, juvenile arrested after shooting in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway for a shooting that left one teenager injured, North Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at about 5:55 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Ave. Responding officers located a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman accused of fleeing to California after killing mom appears in court Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A woman accused of fleeing the state after killing her mother is back in Las Vegas and recently appeared in court. Hend Bustami appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Monday to face an open murder charge following the death of her mother. Bustami was arrested...
Comments / 0