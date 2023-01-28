ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Modeling Solar Winds: Simulations Reproduce Complex Fluctuations in Soft X-Ray Signal Detected by Satellites

By Tokyo Metropolitan University
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago
Andrei Tapalaga

Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time

According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
msn.com

While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching

A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
KYTV

Radio signal captured from most distant galaxy so far, astronomers say

(Gray News) – Astronomers from Canada and India said they have recently captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from Earth so far. The researchers from McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science said the signal was captured at a specific wavelength known as the 21 cm line with the use of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.
scitechdaily.com

An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions

Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
Freethink

NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
The Independent

Asteroid flying towards Earth in one of the closest encounters ever recorded, says Nasa

An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to make one of the closest passes ever, Nasa has said.The object is expected to pass by safely. But it will do so incredibly closely: coming nearer to Earth than the orbit of many asteroids.The object will make its closest approach on Thursday night or Friday morning, depending where people are. It will arrive at 12.27am on Friday UK time, or 7.27pm on Thursday evening in eastern time.It is thought to be roughly 3.5 meters by about 8.5 meters.And it was only spotted days before it makes it approach. It was...
Popular Science

A green comet is visiting us from the edge of the solar system, and astronomers are thrilled

The last time Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) passed by Earth, our human cousins the Neanderthals still roamed the Earth. Discovered in March 2022 by US-based astronomers, the comet, which sports an emerald green coma, is believed to have last passed through the inner solar system some 50,000 years ago. It made its closest pass by the sun on January 12 and will fly within a mere 27 million miles of Earth on February 1 on its way out of the solar system. This is why University of Maryland Astronomy graduate student Carrie Holt and US Naval Academy professor of astronomy Matthew Knight were in Flagstaff, Arizona, to observe the comet from Lowell Observatory last week.
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Black Hole Violently Tearing Apart a Star Unleashes Rare Luminous Jet of Matter

Astronomers at the Swinburne University of Technology have played an important role in the discovery of a rare luminous jet of matter traveling close to the speed of light, created by a supermassive black hole violently tearing apart a star. Published in the journal Nature, the research brings astronomers one step closer to understanding the physics of supermassive black holes, which sit at the center of galaxies billions of light years away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica Calves Massive Iceberg As Big as Greater London

An enormous iceberg measuring 600 miles² (1550 km²), almost the size of Greater London, has broken off the 500-foot (150-meter) thick Brunt Ice Shelf. It calved after cracks that have been developing naturally over the last few years extended across the entire ice shelf, causing the new iceberg to break free. This occurred during a spring tide on Sunday, January 22 between 19.00 and 20.00 UTC.
scitechdaily.com

Unlocking the Secrets of Climate Change: Linking Fossil Proxies to Living Bacteria

The missing piece in reconstructing the Earth’s climate history also provides a new understanding of the early evolution of life. Microbial skins made of lipids, or fatty molecules, can be preserved as fossils and reveal information about the past lives of these microorganisms. “Some microbial lipids are widely used...

