Modeling Solar Winds: Simulations Reproduce Complex Fluctuations in Soft X-Ray Signal Detected by Satellites

Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Signals From Galaxy Nearly Nine Billion Light-Years Away Received by Scientists on Earth for the First Time
According to media sources on Friday, the first radio transmission ever received from a galaxy over 9 billion light-years from Earth was received. This signal is distinctive in that it has a particular wavelength known as a "21-centimeter line" or the "hydrogen line," which makes it noteworthy. According to reports, neutral hydrogen atoms are what cause it.
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
CNET
5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space
Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
NASA just found a planet almost the size of Earth and it's in the habitable zone of a star
The planet TOI 700 e, about 100 light-years away, is in the "Goldilocks zone" for life, is probably rocky and is about 95% the size of Earth.
Car-sized asteroid will pass extremely close to Earth tonight
The space rock, called 2023 BU, was discovered less than a week ago.
msn.com
While a Black Hole Shredded a Star, NASA's Hubble Was Watching
A black hole's invisibility could be considered its greatest strength. Across the fabric of space, these silent beasts drink every drop of light trickling into their gravitational pulses, bottle these rays from the observable universe, and in darkness, wait for a helpless star to appear. Then, they attack. Now, scientists...
KYTV
Radio signal captured from most distant galaxy so far, astronomers say
(Gray News) – Astronomers from Canada and India said they have recently captured a radio signal from the most distant galaxy from Earth so far. The researchers from McGill University and the Indian Institute of Science said the signal was captured at a specific wavelength known as the 21 cm line with the use of the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India.
Newly-discovered asteroid to pass closer to Earth than some satellites
An asteroid about the size of a minivan will whip past Earth early Friday, closer than many satellites that are orbiting the planet. The asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will fly about 2,200 miles above the earth in an orbit that mirrors the Earth’s path around the sun. The...
msn.com
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm of Particles, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Astronomers can't wait to search for signs of life and massive black-hole mergers
From black holes to the search for life, scientific breakthroughs are on the horizon as new observatories come online.
scitechdaily.com
An Overlooked Phenomenon – Researchers Discover Evidence of a “Hidden” State Involving One of the Most Common Ions
Scientists discover evidence of a previously unknown state involving one of the most common ions on Earth. During an otherwise straightforward investigation into the assembly process of calcium-phosphate clusters, a team of researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara and New York University stumbled upon an unexpected finding: Phosphate ions in water have a tendency to switch between their frequently observed hydrated state and a previously unknown and mysterious “dark” state.
Freethink
NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
Asteroid flying towards Earth in one of the closest encounters ever recorded, says Nasa
An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to make one of the closest passes ever, Nasa has said.The object is expected to pass by safely. But it will do so incredibly closely: coming nearer to Earth than the orbit of many asteroids.The object will make its closest approach on Thursday night or Friday morning, depending where people are. It will arrive at 12.27am on Friday UK time, or 7.27pm on Thursday evening in eastern time.It is thought to be roughly 3.5 meters by about 8.5 meters.And it was only spotted days before it makes it approach. It was...
A green comet is visiting us from the edge of the solar system, and astronomers are thrilled
The last time Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) passed by Earth, our human cousins the Neanderthals still roamed the Earth. Discovered in March 2022 by US-based astronomers, the comet, which sports an emerald green coma, is believed to have last passed through the inner solar system some 50,000 years ago. It made its closest pass by the sun on January 12 and will fly within a mere 27 million miles of Earth on February 1 on its way out of the solar system. This is why University of Maryland Astronomy graduate student Carrie Holt and US Naval Academy professor of astronomy Matthew Knight were in Flagstaff, Arizona, to observe the comet from Lowell Observatory last week.
scitechdaily.com
Black Hole Violently Tearing Apart a Star Unleashes Rare Luminous Jet of Matter
Astronomers at the Swinburne University of Technology have played an important role in the discovery of a rare luminous jet of matter traveling close to the speed of light, created by a supermassive black hole violently tearing apart a star. Published in the journal Nature, the research brings astronomers one step closer to understanding the physics of supermassive black holes, which sit at the center of galaxies billions of light years away.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Breakthrough Paves Way Next-Generation Lithium Metal Batteries That Charge Very Quickly
New lithium metal batteries with solid electrolytes are lightweight, inflammable, pack a lot of energy, and can be recharged very quickly, but they have been slow to develop due to mysterious short-circuiting and failure. Now, researchers at Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory say they have solved the mystery.
scitechdaily.com
Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica Calves Massive Iceberg As Big as Greater London
An enormous iceberg measuring 600 miles² (1550 km²), almost the size of Greater London, has broken off the 500-foot (150-meter) thick Brunt Ice Shelf. It calved after cracks that have been developing naturally over the last few years extended across the entire ice shelf, causing the new iceberg to break free. This occurred during a spring tide on Sunday, January 22 between 19.00 and 20.00 UTC.
scitechdaily.com
Unlocking the Secrets of Climate Change: Linking Fossil Proxies to Living Bacteria
The missing piece in reconstructing the Earth’s climate history also provides a new understanding of the early evolution of life. Microbial skins made of lipids, or fatty molecules, can be preserved as fossils and reveal information about the past lives of these microorganisms. “Some microbial lipids are widely used...
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
Comments / 0