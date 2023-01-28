ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

CMU to celebrate Black History Month with fashion design exhibit in Detroit

This February, Central Michigan University students and alumni, along with three emerging Detroit designers, will exhibit their fashion design work in Detroit to celebrate Black History Month. The exhibit has been organized by CMU’s Fashion Merchandising and Design program in cooperation with Black Leaders Detroit. It is open to the...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Family competes against each other at Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake

HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation

BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman

CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

