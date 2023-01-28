Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU basketball takes down Western in front of a record breaking crowd
16 seconds left, Central Michigan basketball sophomore center Nicolas Pavrette caught a rebound off a missed Western Michigan free throw. He passed it to junior guard Jesse Zarzuela who looked up the court for an open man, he found senior guard Brian Taylor on the arc. With five seconds left...
Central Michigan Life
CMU to celebrate Black History Month with fashion design exhibit in Detroit
This February, Central Michigan University students and alumni, along with three emerging Detroit designers, will exhibit their fashion design work in Detroit to celebrate Black History Month. The exhibit has been organized by CMU’s Fashion Merchandising and Design program in cooperation with Black Leaders Detroit. It is open to the...
WNEM
Family competes against each other at Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Up North Voice
Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
mibiz.com
BURNED OUT: Big Rapids cannabis market shows signs of oversaturation
BIG RAPIDS — Five cannabis dispensaries have closed in the city of Big Rapids over the past year, raising questions about whether the city of nearly 9,000 people is an early example of market oversaturation. City officials have adopted an open policy for cannabis retailers by avoiding capping the...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten dies at home
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — After nearly 40 years of service, Carrolltown Township Police Chief Craig A. Oatten has died following an illness. Oatten, 64, died early Saturday, Jan. 28, at his Bay City home, surrounded by his family. He died following a long battle with cancer. A Saginaw native,...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
WNEM
Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw Co. woman
CLARE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The body of a missing Ogemaw County woman was discovered by a search team over the weekend. The team located 34-year-old Sara Burns’ body on Jan. 28 in Leota. Burns was reported missing on Jan. 17 to the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. She...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?
Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
WNEM
Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says
SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Edible Arrangements delivery driver chased, shot at on I-675 in Saginaw County
SAGINAW, MI — Shortly after delivering a fruit bouquet on Saginaw’s East Side, an Edible Arrangements employee found himself pursued and shot at as he drove back to work on Interstate 675. The man thankfully managed to avoid the flying bullets, though his work vehicle was peppered with...
