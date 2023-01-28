Read full article on original website
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade
The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
BLUE JACKETS CLAIM 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM VANCOUVER
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Columbus Blue Jackets have claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks. Pederson, 25, was acquired by the Canucks in October, along with Ethan Bear, from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. In ten games for the Canucks, the Saskatoon native has three points (one goal, two assists), 15 penalty minutes and is a plus-three.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
With Bo Horvat gone, Canucks trade saga officially comes to an end
We all knew this day would come. We just didn’t know when. Bo Horvat’s time as the captain of the Vancouver Canucks has finally come to an end. The forward was just traded to the New York Islanders, finally ending the "where-will-Horvat-go game" questions that have circled in Vancouver since the Canucks re-signed J.T. Miller.
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
Islanders add much-needed offense, land Bo Horvat from Canucks
The New York Islanders, struggling for offense and trying to stay close in the race for the final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, acquired center Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, the teams announced.
Top 5 Red Wings Prospects in the NCAA
When you think of prospect development you may think of the American Hockey League (AHL), Ontario Hockey League, or maybe even the Swedish Hockey League. However, college hockey is also a great development step for players yearning for a professional career someday. I, for one, absolutely love college hockey. The atmosphere, the developing talent, and the excitement you see whenever a goal is scored is something special to watch.
CANADIENS' 2022 DRAFT PICK TO MAKE NHL DEBUT ON SATURDAY UNDER EMERGENCY CONDITIONS
On Friday night, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've called up 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck from the Ontario Hockey League on an emergency basis. Calling up a player from junior on an emergency basis is pretty rare and it's because of Montreal's current injury situation. CapFriendly gave some information...
