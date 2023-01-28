ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins

Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...

