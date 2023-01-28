Read full article on original website
Puustinen scores twice, Gauthier shines in WBS Penguins’ win over Islanders
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders 3-1 on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. With just five points separating third place from eighth place in the Atlantic Division coming into the night, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-16-2-3) picked up some big points against...
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Jeff Carter Needs Scratched from Penguins Lineup
Jeff Carter is cooked and can't keep coasting in the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup.
Penguins Should Make a Move for Max Domi
Ron Hextall should do whatever it takes to land Max Domi for the Pittsburgh Penguins forward core.
Sullivan Takes the Heat Postgame, But this is On Sloppy Penguins (+)
Words. The descriptions and almost obtuse optimism inside the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room haven’t wavered. Unfortunately for the Penguins’ playoff hopes, neither have the results. Losses are piling up, and the Penguins wasted one of their three games in hand on the Washington Capitals Saturday. Actions aren’t following...
Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins
Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
Penguins Lose Winnable Game to Struggling Sharks Squad
It was a game the Pittsburgh Penguins needed to win, but somehow head into their bye week on the losing end.
Dustin Tokarski Welcomes Newborn, Injured Penguins Status Quo
The Pittsburgh Penguins will likely maintain the same lineup in the final game before their bye week.
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
Mike Sullivan Expects More From Penguins and Himself
Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan took some of the blame as they enter their bye week in desperate need of a change.
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
