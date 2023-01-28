Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] miner to face class action lawsuit… Details inside
Argo Blockchain is facing a class action lawsuit filed by its investors. The lawsuit accuses the firm of misleading investors and misrepresenting facts. Bitcoin [BTC] miner Argo Blockchain will be the subject of a class action lawsuit filed by its investors. The London-based mining firm has been accused of misleading its investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘so bullish’ at $23K as analyst reveals new BTC price metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) remains firmly “bullish” at $23,000, according to new on-chain metrics from one of the industry’s best-known names. In a preview on Jan. 28, market cyclist and on-chain analyst Cole Garner revealed what he said were “backtested and validated” Bitcoin trading tools. Garner: BTC...
Crypto Price Check: Analysts Say 'Proceed With Caution'
Cryptocurrency prices are climbing, but traditional financial services companies are cooling on crypto. Cryptocurrency prices are bouncing back, but analysts warn that investors may want to move carefully. Bitcoin (~BTCUSD) was up slightly to $22,898 on Jan. 26, according to data firm CoinGecko. Ether, the native currency of the ethereum blockchain, was edging up to $1,605.60, while dogecoin gained nearly 1% to $0.086554. ...
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is it right time to go long on BNB?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Binance Coin, also known as BNB, was first launched in 2017 as part of Binance’s initial coin offering (ICO). The goal of the ICO was to raise funds for the development of the Binance platform and exchange system, as well as for branding, marketing, and education for new innovators in the industry.
ambcrypto.com
BRICS challenges U.S. dollar, can it have an impact on Bitcoin as well?
Bitcoin may be thrust into unchartered territory as BRICS challenges the U.S. dollar. Assessing the potential outcome for Bitcoin if BRICS succeeds. An interesting thing is happening in the global arena and it might just be one of the major factors that may influence Bitcoin demand later this year. A battle is being waged against the dollar and this might challenge its global reserve status.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Has Entered Into The Early Bull Phase — Crypto Pundit Avers
Ki Young Ju, the CEO of data analytic firm CryptoQuant is convinced that Bitcoin is on the cusp of a major lift-off as crypto traders continue to switch from a risk-off to risk-on mode. Earlier yesterday, Young tweeted that Bitcoin had “entered into the early bull phase”, suggesting that the...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin net position change hits new monthly low; potential volatility ahead?
Bitcoin may regain some volatility to end the month as options expire. Exchange reserves drop to a monthly low but some whales are still cashing out. There are only a few days remaining until the month ends but this might be enough time for a major Bitcoin move. It has been losing volatility in the last few days but there is one event that can potentially trigger a resurgence of volatility.
ambcrypto.com
Can February see Bitcoin [BTC] do a January? The odds are…
Bitcoin’s MVRV ratio and NUPL have not yet hit a strong accumulation zone. The coin’s UTXO may need to break out of its resistance to sustain January’s momentum while U.S interest rates could also affect BTC’s demand. Bitcoin’s [BTC] 43% hike in January surely brought rays...
ambcrypto.com
OpenSea sees a spike in Ethereum-based NFT sales, thanks to these factors
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea saw its highest monthly sales volume since August 2022. OpenSea saw increased activity in the last 30 days. With Blue Chip non-fungible tokens (NFTs) collections at the forefront, the year has so far seen a resurgence of interest in profile-picture (PFP) NFTs. Ethereum-based NFT sales have...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2025-30: XLM remains faltering, as…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Stellar Lumens (XLM) rose by 9% from $0.084 to $0.0934 over seven days. The market capitalization of XLM rose from $2.19 billion to $2.5 billion, before falling to $2.4 billion today.
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] blocked by a short-term supply zone – Can bulls bypass it?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. SOL was in a neutral structure on the three-hour chart. The Funding Rate remained positive despite a slowed development activity. Solana [SOL] swiftly went from $20 to $25...
ambcrypto.com
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ripple [XRP] formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the three-hour chart. A patterned breakout on the upside could offer more gains. Ripple’s [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
NASDAQ
Twitter Prepping For Payments, Could Include Bitcoin And Crypto: FT
Twitter is prepping for payments, and bitcoin might be in the mix. According to a Financial Times report, Elon is open to adding BTC and crypto to its Twitter payments vision. While the “super app” vision would prioritize fiat, its future will likely include the alternative payment method.
Comments / 0