San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.



Authorities arrested Christian Dashawn Kay Ragland, 28, of San Bernardino. Ragland was accused of organized retail theft of merchandise with the intent to sell.



This stems from a Jan. 4 incident where officers were sent to a retail theft at the Rite Aid on 955 Tamarack Ave.



Officers determined that two people were responsible for the thefts and had stolen from the store earlier in the day as well. The stolen items are estimated at roughly $9,000.



With the help of surveillance video and the getaway vehicle going past a license plate reader system, officers were able to get information about the suspects.



In a follow-up investigation, police located Ragland and her vehicle in San Bernardino.



Investigators also found out that she was a part of a large-scale organized retail crime operation, police said.



Roughly $11,000 worth of over-the-counter medications that came from several retail stores spanning three different counties were recovered, according to Carlsbad police.

