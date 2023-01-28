ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Is guilt or greed fuelling the new Amy Winehouse biopic?

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVAyi_0kUGrc9m00

The new Amy Winehouse biopic will focus on her “extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did”. Or so we were told. But then we saw the pictures.

Marisa Abela was pictured outside London jazz bar Ronnie Scott’s, with the singer’s signature beehive in disarray; black eyeliner smeared around her eyes; a distraught expression on her face. “F***ing revolting,” said one comment in response. Some took issue with Abela’s lack of resemblance to Winehouse. Others took issue with the fact this film, Back to Black , directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, is being made at all.

Given the vulture-like efficiency with which her life was picked over, it’s near-impossible to think of a sincere reason to make a movie about Winehouse – at least not one that isn’t motivated by greed. This July will mark 12 years since her death from accidental alcohol poisoning. Despite her achieving so much in a woefully short career – record deals, Brit Awards, Grammys, adulation from fans and her peers – we will always be faced with the knowledge that she could have achieved so much more.

What don’t we know about her story? We know that she was born in Southgate, north London, and showed early promise as an artist while in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. We know how we fell in love with her music – her extraordinary, soulful voice accented with a distinctive Enfieldian edge; those lyrics ripped from somewhere deep within about love, regret, and screwing up a relationship. We know, too, about the paparazzi scrums trying (and often succeeding) to catch her stumbling out of the Hawley Arms or another of her Camden haunts. We know the many ways she was let down.

She was funny. Brilliantly so. In an early appearance on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross , a 20-year-old Winehouse was asked by her host if her label had tried to “mould her”. A gleeful look on her face, she responded: “Um… yeah, one of them tried to mould me into a big triangle shape, and I went, ‘No!’” But she took music seriously. She baulked at comparisons to her contemporaries, such as Katie Melua, and was scathing about other singers lumped into the genre that was dubiously dubbed “new jazz”. Winehouse was, as she put it, a “straight jazz singer”, taking direct influence from the greats and refusing to corrupt her singing style with layers of autotune or pop warbling. Bob Dylan said she had “the last individualist sound”. Translation: there was no one like her.

What are we supposed to learn from the new film? There’s no entertainment value in revisiting a life and death that, for so many people, is living memory. Abela, at least, has got something out of it, describing her experience of losing weight for the role as “really positive”. Bulimia and addiction be damned. Her comment also feels at odds with Winehouse’s father, Mitch, defending Abela and suggesting Hollywood relies too much on physical resemblance. Why the painstaking application of hair and make-up, if not to disguise the fact that behind it, there’s not a trace of the woman the film is supposed to be paying tribute to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lw2p9_0kUGrc9m00

If you really want to know Amy Winehouse, as journalist Fiona Sturges pointed out in The Independent last year, you need only listen to her music. Her debut album, Frank , was just so; the songwriting on tracks such as “Stronger Than Me”, “October Song” and “I Heard Love is Blind” is breathtakingly candid. Its follow-up, the universally adored Back to Black , was even better. Mark Ronson helped shift Winehouse’s blend of jazz and hip-hop to a bolder, brassier R&B sound. And her lyrics… oh boy. As The Independent’ s late music critic Andy Gill wrote upon the album’s release: “Her sexual frankness and potty-mouthed articulation leaves no room for misunderstanding.” Winehouse’s lack of shame, he continued, became the album’s defining characteristic. Songs such as “You Know I’m No Good” hit you right in the gut: “I cheated myself/ Like I knew I would/ I told you I was trouble/ You know that I’m no good.”

While there’s clearly still money to be made by dissecting Winehouse’s life once more, it’s also clear that guilt plays a big part in why people struggle to let her rest. Twenty-seven is far too young a death for anyone. Amplified on the public stage, with talent and tragedy thrown into the mix, the grief and confusion surrounding it feels even more acute. But the last thing we need is yet another visual rehashing of the traumas Winehouse suffered. We don’t need a reminder of the ways in which she was failed, because it’s still happening. The media is still poking and drooling over other women, like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Meghan Markle. On and on it goes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Madonna biopic scrapped after singer’s world tour announced

A much-anticipated Madonna biopic, directed by the singer herself and starring the Ozark actor Julia Garner, has been scrapped. The film, which had been in development since 2020 with Universal Pictures and had the working title Little Sparrow, was set to chronicle Madonna’s four-decade career spanning music, cinema and fashion.
NEW YORK STATE
The Herald News

Herbie Hancock beats Amy Winehouse

By 2008, Amy Winehouse's second (and final) studio album, "Back to Black," had been out for several years and was considered some of the best material for that year's Grammy Awards. Winehouse left rehab to perform for the ceremony via satellite and won five awards, including Song of the Year and Best New Artist. But in a surprise twist, Best Album went to the long-established Herbie Hancock, a jazz artist who had released an album of reimagined Joni Mitchell songs.
OK! Magazine

Fans Root For Shakira After Spilling Details About Gerard Piqué's Salacious Affair In New Song

Shakira's fans are going crazy for her new breakup song. After the global superstar dropped the song "BZRP Music Sessions #53" filled with juicy lyrics about the tumultuous end to her relationship with Gerard Piqué, the public praised the songstress for being honest about her broken heart. "Respect The Queen ! 👏👏👏," one user penned beneath a video clip of the anthem shared to Instagram. "Heal your wounds and may the successes continue 😍," another supportive follower penned. SHAKIRA SUBTLY SHADES EX GERARD PIQUÉ IN NEW YEAR'S DAY MESSAGE AFTER REACHING CUSTODY AGREEMENT"The best 🔥🔥🔥," another person exclaimed while another...
The Independent

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals ‘new face’ after feminisation surgery

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney has shared her ‘new face’ following facial feminisation surgery, by recreating famous viral videos.The 26-year-old announced a brief social media break before Christmas, while she ‘healed’ from the treatment.The montage sees Mulvaney channel Swan Lake, Audrey Hepburn, and Karlie Kloss’ ‘look camp right in the eye’ photo from the Met Gala.“Oh my gosh hi, I missed you!” she says in the video, sporting soft facial features and bold makeup. “You know I have a flair for the dramatics. It’s so good, right?”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgeryWireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineupNadine Dorries’ previous attempt as TalkTV presenter resurfaces after show announced
The Independent

'Laverne & Shirley' actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Syracuse.com

Selena Gomez responds to dating rumors; Flo Rida wins $82M lawsuit; more: Buzz

Selena Gomez is not dating Syracuse University alumnus Drew Taggart, responding to the romance rumors with an Instagram Story showing a lonely hill in a black-and-white photo. “I like being alone too much,” Gomez wrote Thursday, along with the hashtag #iamsingle. Multiple publications said Gomez, 30, was in a relationship with Taggart, one-half of the DJ duo The Chainsmokers, after they were spotted bowling together in New York City on Sunday. An eyewitness claimed they were “making out” and sources said they were in a “casual and very low-key” relationship, but it doesn’t look like they’re getting any “Closer.” Taggart, who graduated from SU’s Visual and Performing Arts school in 2012, has previously been linked to models including Chantel Jeffries and Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS LA

Justin Bieber sells entire back catalog in "historic" deal

Justin Bieber has sold his entire back catalog of music — more than 290 songs — to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. According to Billboard, the deal is valued at over $200 million. The company will acquire the rights to the entire back catalog of Bieber's releases through Dec. 31, 2021 — including publishing copyrights, master recordings, neighboring rights and artist loyalties, the company said."This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70," Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management said in a statement. "Such is the power of...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023

It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Inside Nova

'Not real fans': Britney Spears slams those who called police on her

Britney Spears insists people who called police to carry out a welfare check on her are not her "real fans". The 41-year-old singer's concerned followers contacted cops this week after she deactivated her Instagram account, days after declaring she was changing her name to River Red, and she has slammed their actions as "uncalled for" and suggested it was just a way to make her "look bad".
The Independent

Friends star Maggie Wheeler says reading Matthew Perry’s ‘startling’ memoir was ‘sad’

Friends star Maggie Wheeler has said Matthew Perry’s tell-all memoir was “sad” for her to read.The actor, who played Janice in the hit NBC show – the on-off girlfriend of Chandler – told PageSix that Perry’s memoir was “difficult” for her to read because it made her realise the ways he “suffered” from addiction while filming the TV series.In his autobiography, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was released in October, 53-year-old Perry revealed that he struggled with addiction and nearly died at aged 49, when his colon burst from opioid overuse.Wheeler said that she had “many...
Rolling Stone

Rick Astley Hits Yung Gravy With Lawsuit, Alleges Voice Imitation

Rick Astley, whose 1987 hit song “Never Gonna Give You Up” is embedded in Americana and meme history, is suing rapper Yung Gravy for impersonating his voice, Billboard reports. Astley alleges that Gravy’s 2022 breakout hit, “Betty (Get Money),” imitated his voice without legal authorization. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Los Angeles, and claims that “Betty (Get Money)” imitated Astley’s distinct voice in his eighties classic. “In an effort to capitalize off of the immense popularity and goodwill of Mr. Astley, defendants … conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song,” Astley’s attorney...
The Independent

King Charles ‘in talks to break silence’ after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.The news comes as other reports claim that King Charles might be willing to make concessions with the Duke of Sussex to convince him to attend the coronation. It’s being alleged that palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using an interview to share his side of the story, following Prince Harry’s revealing Netflix documentary with his wife Meghan, his memoir Spare and his series of interviews given to different broadcasting outlets earlier this month.In a string of...
The Independent

‘I was an anomaly’: Octavia Spencer says she has ‘felt more racism’ in Los Angeles than in Alabama

Octavia Spencer has opened up about her experiences of racism after moving to Los Angeles in the Nineties.In a new interview, the 52-year-old actor admitted that she “felt more racism” when she first moved to Los Angeles than she ever did in her hometown of Montgomery, Alabama.“I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history,” Spencer said in an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I think everywhere has problems,” she added.Spencer continued: “You can’t deny that Southern history is intense. It is. But what’s beautiful for me is that stuff preceded me.”“I was a child of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Steve McQueen says 12 Years a Slave wouldn’t have been made if Obama wasn’t president

Steve McQueen has shared his belief that his Oscar-winning film 12 Years a Slave would never have been made if Barack Obama wasn’t the president.The filmmaker and artist directed the 2013 Best Picture winner, based on the true account of Solomon Northup, a Black man who was born free but was captured and sold into slavery in Louisiana in 1841. He was released 12 years later.For its strong performance and its portrayal of the brutal experiences of enslaved people, the film and McQueen received widespread praise. Lupita Nyong’o received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Patsey, an enslaved...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy