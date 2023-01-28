Read full article on original website
u.today
Litecoin (LTC) Eyes Enormous Whale Activity, Here Are 2 Major Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin Adoption Expands, Here Are Businesses That Accept DOGE Now
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
binbits.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction, will shiba inu coin reach $1?”
Obviously, the inherent volatility in the crypto industry has not been posing any threat to the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This development has cemented the place of the digital assets as the future of money, investment and settlement. As investors dabble into any cryptocurrency of their choice, they are guided by their financial interest and the price projections of the token. Recall that the industry currently boast of over fourteen thousands cryptocurrencies, thereby availing investors with bountiful alternatives. But in recent times, scores of investors have shifted their attention to Shiba Inu, a memecoin similar to DOGE. Occasioned by this development, many of them have continued to ponder if the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1 in the future. The essence is to guide their decision about the token. Meanwhile, this article aims to do a price prediction for the Shiba Inu coin, analyzing if it will truly reach $1 soon.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved in Two Massive Chunks as XRP Rises Marginally
Shiba Inu Is Soaring in 2023: How Much Higher Can It Go?
The cryptocurrency's momentum just might accelerate this year. But the sizzle could also fizzle.
cryptopotato.com
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine
US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
CoinDesk
Sandbox’s SAND Surges 90% Since Start of Year Ahead of Token Unlock
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Virtual world The Sandbox’s SAND token is witnessing a surge in price over the month ahead of its token unlock scheduled for Feb. 14. Token unlocks, which are usually considered bearish events, appear...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Top Three PoS Coins With The Best Rewards
Staking has turn into a significant a part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It has turn into among the best methods for buyers to become profitable whereas nonetheless holding on to their cash and tokens. Nonetheless, there are lots of of cash and tokens buyers can stake now, making it more...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Another Boost As Robinhood Launches Wallet
Shiba Inu has been seeing a major upside since the crypto market began its recovery rally, but there may be more in store for the altcoin. A major update from the crypto and stock trading platform has once again put the meme coin in the spotlight and provided another boost for it.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
zycrypto.com
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) The Next Best Thing – Could DOGE Recover as Polkadot (DOT) Up 50%?
The golden child of the meme coins era in 2021, Dogecoin’s native token, DOGE, rose by a staggering 14,500+% within the year. The frenzy around the token was largely driven by intense speculation and heavy interest in digital assets, which was subsequently rolled over to the following year—the surge amidst mainstream adoption and celebrity interest, most notably Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. Recently, the meme token mania is taking a serious breather, and many continue to wonder if the DOGE token will ever return to its highs. Polkadot (DOT), on the other hand, has been slightly impressive this year, climbing a modest 50% amidst a broader market rebound. The same year the DOGE token pulled off its five digits returns, Polkadot’s DOT delivered over 400% to holders. Looking forward, a token in Snowfall Protocol’s SNW stands out as a prospect to exponentially grow in price and usage. The token is flashing bullish signals like DOGE and DOT, and what a year it could have in the bag. Will Snowfall Protocol (SNW) beat DOGE’s 2021 returns?
cryptonewsbtc.org
Stock Markets Today: Adani Rebuttal, Chinese Stocks, Memory Chips, Bitcoin
Good morning. Adani fires fraud accusation again at quick vendor, the reminiscence chip business in turmoil and Chinese language shares energy forward. Right here’s what individuals are speaking about. Gautam Adani revealed a 413-page rebuttal to a short seller’s allegations of widespread company malfeasance, searching for to calm buyers...
