Byron, IL

Byron Lady Tigers win again against Rockford Christian

By Scott Leber
 2 days ago

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Byron Tigers started their week with a huge win at Dixon. They capped off their week with another key win against Rockford Christian Friday night 59-41.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27. Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers. Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Co-op repeats as NIC-10 wrestling champion

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-op claimed its second straight NIC-10 team wrestling championship Saturday at Harlem High School. Belvidere Co-op claimed six individual championships to narrowly edge Hononegah by 10.5 points in the team standings. Hononegah had four individual champions. Harlem finished in third place. NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS (2022-23)1. Belvidere (Co-op) 212.52. Hononegah 202.03. Harlem […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Rockford sisters skate to nationals in return to hometown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was a nostalgic return to Rockford for two sisters who grew up on the ice. Charity Hendrickson and Evangeline Whitlock have skating in their blood. They started at the ages of three and five respectively and skated together in Rockford with the Ice Angels, a local synchronized skating team. This past week they returned to their hometown to compete at the 2023 Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships at the BMO Center.
ROCKFORD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Machesney Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MACHESNEY PARK, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois wins Kohl Center slugfest in blue jerseys

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a reason we’re afraid of the blue uniforms. Sporting the navy jerseys in Madison for the first time in three years, Illinois outlasted Wisconsin in an absolute slugfest, 61-51, on a snowy Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. When the Illini last wore...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

This week is the 3rd Annual ‘Rockford Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local restaurants will get a boost this week, as the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is bring back its “Rockford Region Restaurant Week.” Starting Tuesday, restaurants will offer their best entrees, craft cocktails and creative carry-out. Specials include exclusive menu items, themed take-out options and limited-time promotions. Community members can […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Former Rockford pharmacist is using her passion to treat the community

A former Rockford pharmacy has transformed from helping the community internally to something more external. Rubens Pharmacy served the Rockford community for over 40 years. The establishment is now known as Cleta’s Stay and Sew. The old and the new contrast the walls of this former Black-owned drugstore. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
