otakuusamagazine.com
Magical Girl Raising Project Restart Gets Anime
a series of novels in the Magical Girl Raising Project light novel series by Asari Endou, is getting the anime treatment. That’s the word from a franchise event on Sunday. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Magical Girl Raising Project anime director Hiroyuki Hashimoto reported he would be serving as director for Magical Girl Raising Project Restart.
otakuusamagazine.com
Blue Thermal Anime Film Can Be Yours to Own This March
The manga Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- (translated as Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club) was turned into the anime film Blue Thermal, and American fans got their first look at it last month at Anime Frontier. But if you weren’t there, the movie is about to become more accessible. Eleven Arts and Shout! Factory are putting it out on Blu-ray Disc and digitally this March 14. In honor of this, they’re sharing a subtitled trailer.
otakuusamagazine.com
My Happy Marriage Anime Reveals More Cast Members, New Trailer
If you’re looking forward to the My Happy Marriage anime—which adapts the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka—you’ll be delighted to learn that we have some new information! In addition to a new trailer, four new cast members have been revealed for the series that’s set to make its way to broadcast this July.
otakuusamagazine.com
THE MARGINAL SERVICE Anime to Close with Yuma Uchida Ending Theme
THE MARGINAL SERVICE is an original TV anime that’s on the way this April, and now we know who will close out each episode with the ending theme. That duty goes to Yuma Uchida, who will perform the “Salt & Sugar” song as the ED, the single for which launches as Uchida’s 11th on April 12 in Japan.
otakuusamagazine.com
SYNDUALITY Anime Reveals More Cast and Visual
Last September we got word that Bandai Namco’s third-person shooter SYNDUALITY also has an anime in the works, and now we have a new key visual and some new cast members for the project. Six voice actors were revealed in total, so let’s see who’s playing who and check out the new visual below.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film
The actor said he's "just waiting for the call" to star in the beloved film's reboot.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
otakuusamagazine.com
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Side Story Manga Planned for Spring
If you’re anything like us, you haven’t been able to stop thinking about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury since the anime’s season finale. Fans in Japan will soon have another outlet for that excitement, because a side story manga is officially set to launch in the pages of Kadokawa’s Gundam Ace manga this spring.
otakuusamagazine.com
Listen to Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie Theme Song
The two-parter Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie (Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos in Japanese) won’t be coming out until June, but the people behind the films are already going heavy on advertisements. Two weeks after sharing a trailer, and one week after revealing more cast members, a trailer dedicated to the theme song is out. The theme song for both films is called “Tsuki no Hana” (translated as “Moon Flower”) and is performed by Daoko. You don’t get to hear the entirety of the song, but it does give you a nice feel for it!
Popculture
Disney+ Cancels Star-Studded Show After 2 Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to this burgeoning adventure series. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and ran a second season in October of 2022, but according to co-creator Phil Hay it didn't earn a renewal. Hay broke the news to fans on Twitter on Saturday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Hemsworth apologizes for a moment in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth has issued a bit of a cheeky apology to Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein following Goldstein’s latest appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert. Hemsworth wanted to let Goldstein, who is now playing the Greek demigod Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that he was sorry for any trouble experienced by his real-life family or his Olympian one.
otakuusamagazine.com
Natsuki Kizu’s given Manga to End This March
Natsuki Kizu’s musical boys’ love manga given has been running since it debuted in Cheri+ back in April 2013, and it’s about to bring that decade-long story to an end. According to the magazine, the final chapter will be published in the May issue that hits shelves in Japan on March 30.
wegotthiscovered.com
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
