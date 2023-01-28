Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
What to See and Do in Iowa CityEast Coast TravelerIowa City, IA
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State falls short 83-72 in Big Ten showdown versus No. 10 Iowa, snaps 19-game win streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
'Transparency Matters' presentation Wednesday, Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds piling up wins
BURLINGTON – Camille Kruse poured in 21 points and Molly Knipe added 10 as the seniors led Fort Madison to a 55-38 win over Burlington Notre Dame in an early Saturday matchup. Notre Dame jumped out to a quick 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Fort...
DeWitt, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Daily Iowan
2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball
Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Kermit John Fulton, 86, Fort Madison
Kermit John Fulton, 86, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Valley, IA to Mervyn E. & Myrtle E. Black Fulton. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1955, after which he volunteered for the draft and served four years in the U.S. Army, including a year stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he attended Parsons College in Fairfield.
Grant Leeper Chooses Iowa Football
Indiana Tight End Accepts Hawkeye Gray Shirt Opportunity
Iowa Hawkeyes Getting More Help On The Offensive Line
If you look back at the Iowa Hawkeye offensive unit last football season (yes, I know it's painful) there were clearly some big trouble spots. The quarterback position needed to be improved. Enter Michigan transfer, Cade McNamara. How do you replace departing tight end Sam Laporta? Enter another former Wolverine, Erick All Jr. But another area of concern for Iowa fans should also be the offensive line. Hawk Central reports that Iowa ranked 120th in sack yards, and was 127th in yards per carry in the run game. The offensive line needs help.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/29): Iowa, Drake both winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were both impressive victors in Sunday's men's college basketball action. Iowa (13-8. 5-5): The Hawkeyes exploded for 93 points in a 93-82 win over Rutgers (14-7, 6-4). Kris Murray had 24 points and six rebounds while Ahron Ulis (16), Tony Perkins (11) and Connor McCaffery (11) also cracked double figures while Patrick McCaffery added nine points and Abraham Lincoln grad Josh Dix added eight.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Executive Chef Named James Beard Award Semifinalist
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids executive chef is a semifinalist for an award that recognizes elite talent in the industry. Samuel Charles is the only Iowan named to the James Beard Award Midwest category for best chef. Charles is the cook behind Rodina in the Czech Village.
'24 OL Josh Janowski Commits to Iowa Football
Hawkeyes Offered Illinois Product During the Weekend
Elijah Wood’s Family Deli In Cedar Rapids Is Gone For Good
We've taken a look inside various celebrity homes in the state, but have you had a chance to check out everyone's favorite Hobbit's family deli before? Unfortunately, they didn't serve one onion ring to rule them all!. Elijah Wood, the star of the Lord of the Rings franchise has roots...
KIMT
Overnight stops for 2023 RAGBRAI announced
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- The overnight stops for the 2023 edition of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa or RAGBRAI are out. RAGBRAI is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the route loosely replicates the original one. The route starts in Sioux City on July 22 and...
Pen City Current
The big marble sure can slam us around
Sometimes life brings you gifts - a dream, a spouse, a friend...and sometimes it just punches you in the face. People in Fort Madison see me routinely with a backpack and a camera standing on the sidelines of a football game or wrestling match or baseball, softball or basketball game.
Iowa Football Adds Transfer OL Rusty Feth
Hawkeyes Gain Commitment in Portal from Miami (OH) Grad
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
KCRG.com
McCaffreys visit with patients at Hope Lodge in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Margaret, Connor and Fran McCaffery made a visit to Hope Lodge in Iowa City Friday afternoon to meet two patients staying at the facility. It’s a cause close to the family, following their son Patrick’s battle with thyroid cancer. “It’s never a journey...
Yardbarker
Kris Murray leads Iowa past Rutgers 93-82
Kris Murray scored a game-high 24 points and Iowa shot 50 percent from 3-point range to beat visiting Rutgers 93-82 Sunday afternoon in Iowa City. Ahron Ulis scored 16 points and Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins added 11 apiece for the Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), who broke a two-game slide.
KCRG.com
Fire damages northwest Cedar Rapids home
The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids. RAGBRAI announces overnight stops along 500-mile-path across state. Updated: 7 hours ago. Organizers of the state-wide bike ride announced which cities will host overnight stops on Saturday evening. Local Democrats hopeful...
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Groups gather to discuss Devonna Walker death at forum
North Liberty held its annual Fire & Ice fest on Sunday night at Penn Medows Park. National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa set to close in September. The National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa is set to permanently close this year. Issues discussed at town hall after Devonna Walker death. Updated: 7...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man hospitalized after pickup rolls on Highway 1
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Marion man is recovering after an overnight crash along Highway 1. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells Iowa's News Now just after 10:30pm Saturday, they were called to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Rd. Investigators say 19-year-old Chance Gombert was driving north when he lost control and went into the ditch. His pickup then came back onto Highway 1 before rolling.
