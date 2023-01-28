ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine City, MI

3 takeaways as St. Clair girls basketball upsets Marine City in MAC Gold tilt

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 2 days ago
ST. CLAIR — The race for the MAC Gold championship in girls basketball just got interesting.

St. Clair knocked off archrival Marine City, 52-44, at home Friday night.

Ashlyn Zimmer scored a team-high 14 points for the Saints, who improved to 10-5 overall and 7-1 in the MAC Gold. The Mariners fell to 10-3 and 7-1, respectively, and were led by Josalyn Dietlin's 14 points.

Both teams are now tied for first place in the conference. Here are three takeaways from Friday.

St. Clair gets its revenge

This wasn't just any game for the Saints. They wanted another shot at the Mariners after dropping the first meeting back on Jan. 11.

"We circled this one on the calendar," St. Clair coach Darren Pietrykowski said. "One of our team goals is to protect our home court. We wanted to come out and be the aggressor tonight. And the girls, ever since that loss to Marine City, have been working their tails off."

"We definitely worked harder (this time around)," Zimmer said. "I don't think we were as prepared last game. We knew what we needed to do to beat them the next time and we worked on that."

The first order of business was to set the tone early. St. Clair did exactly that as it held leads of 10-4 and 25-12 at the end of the first and second quarters, respectively.

"We made sure to keep an eye on their shooters," Zimmer said. "So we knew who we needed to be on and who could we leave some room on."

The Saints limited Jade Blanchard, one of the Mariners' top scorers, to just nine points.

"We had a game plan going in and the girls executed it perfectly," Pietrykowski said. "We knew they've got some great ball players — Blanchard and Dietlin are always tough and (Olivia) Volkman can shoot. We knew we had to recognize where they were on the court."

Marine City trimmed the deficit to four on several occasions in the second half. But St. Clair did just enough offensively to maintain control.

"(Now) we want to win the MAC Gold," sophomore guard Allie Komarowski said. "Then, move on to districts and go as far as we can once we get there."

"I'm so proud of (our girls) and I'm excited," Pietrykowski said. "We're building a culture here ... we want to keep the momentum going."

Marine City isn't making excuses

For the first time this season, the Mariners suffered a loss in conference play. Consider it a wakeup call for Marine City, which was candid about its performance.

"We came out really flat," Dietlin said. "We weren't playing our defense. We weren't switching or boxing out. And then, we had too many fouls and (gave up too many) free throws."

"(St. Clair) had the initial spark," Volkman said. "We were fighting and trailing the entire game pretty much. That doesn't help us out."

"I thought we played one quarter tonight — the third quarter," Marine City coach Jeff Austin said. "And you're not going to win basketball games like that."

The veteran coach preaches that rebounds and free throws are the most important stats in girls basketball. And his theory was proven right Friday.

"We lost both of those (battles) tonight," Austin said. "So you have to give credit to St. Clair. They outworked us and they were more aggressive — so they shot more free throws. And they were more aggressive getting to the rebounds ... they deserved to win."

The Saints shot 37 free throws while the Mariners only shot 12. Despite the disparity, Marine City whittled a 15-point hole down to four in the second half. Opportunities were there. But the shots didn't fall.

"I think we fought back in the fourth quarter," Dietlin said. "But, you've got to start out with that (intensity). From now on, that's what we've got to know if we end up playing them again in the district tournament. We just have to come out better than we did."

The Mariners are confident they'll learn from their mistakes. They did so earlier in the season, when back-to-back losses were followed by an eight-game winning streak.

"This is a really good group," Austin said. "They're very intelligent and there's a good basketball IQ there."

"We'll be playing on our home court for the next three games," Dietlin said. "So that's a really big advantage. We just need to come together and work on the little things."

MAC Gold title there for the taking

With identical 7-1 conference records, Marine City and St. Clair are knotted up atop the MAC Gold. Each team has two games remaining in league play.

There are a few ways this could end. If both teams win out, they'll share the conference title as tiebreakers don't exist in the MAC.

The Mariners' still have to host Roseville (4-7, 3-5) and Fraser (11-5, 6-2) to close their conference schedule. As for the Saints, they have to visit Fraser and St. Clair Shores Lake Shore (2-13, 1-7).

However, Fraser is still alive in the chase for the crown. The Ramblers, who lost their earlier meetings to Marine City and St. Clair, are 1.5 games back of first place. So there's a chance they could force a share or even win the title outright.

Assuming the weather doesn't postpone any more games, the MAC Gold champion (or champions) should be determined next week.

"Nobody wants to share (the title) with anybody," Austin said. "But if you have to share it with somebody, I guess (sharing with St. Clair) isn't such a bad thing."

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

