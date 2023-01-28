San Diego Police: Shooting in Bay Terraces leaves 1 dead, another injured

A person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a shooting in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call around 9:17 p.m. about a shooting in the 1800 block Manzana Way.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses told them they saw someone being shot. SDPD confirmed with 10News that one of the victims has died from their injuries.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.