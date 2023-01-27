Read full article on original website
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Valero Energy (VLO): Time to Buy?
Valero Energy (VLO) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLI
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSXV: SLI.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.25, changing hands as high as $6.30 per share. Standard Lithium Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Voya Financial (VOYA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Voya Financial (VOYA) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Assurant (AIZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Assurant (AIZ) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
United Rentals (URI) Is Up 13.14% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
AOS or ABB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - Electronics stocks have likely encountered both A.O. Smith (AOS) and ABB (ABB). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
Why LKQ (LKQ) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider LKQ (LKQ). This company, which is in the Zacks Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
BlackRock Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12.18MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
Will Medtronic (MDT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Medtronic (MDT), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device company has seen...
Why Skyworks (SWKS) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), which belongs to the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry. This chipmaker has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:. Impinj PI: This company which provides referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Xylem (XYL) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Xylem (XYL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Omnicom (OMC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Omnicom (OMC) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Transocean (RIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Interesting HCA Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 227 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HCA options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
CSAN vs. BE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Alternative Energy - Other stocks are likely familiar with Cosan (CSAN) and Bloom Energy (BE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks...
Linde (LIN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
The market expects Linde (LIN) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Moody's (MCO) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y, Stock Up
Moody's MCO reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The bottom line, however, plunged 31% from the year-ago quarter figure. Shares of the company have gained 1.8% in pre-market trading. This is largely driven by encouraging quarterly performance and...
