Bronson, MI

Bronson's Hathaway nets career point 1000 as Vikings roll past Springport

By Troy Tennyson, Coldwater Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

BRONSON, MI. — Bronson senior Aden Hathaway became the first Viking since Kyle Ganton in 2003 to surpass 1000 career points Friday night as the Vikings defeated the Springport Spartans by the score of 72-50.

Hathaway surpassed the career milestone in the third quarter on a smooth jumper from near the top of the key, two of his game high 30 points, as Bronson rolled to the conference victory.

Bronson sprinted out of the opening tip, outscoring Springport to the tune of 27-10 throughout the first quarter. The scoring slowed down a little in the second quarter, with the Vikings outscoring the Spartans 10-8 to build a 37-18 lead at the half.

Bronson went on to outscore Springport 20-19 in the third quarter and 15-13 in the fourth to pull away for the 72-50 victory.

Bronson was led on the night by Aden Hathaway who scored 30 points, 16 of which came in the first quarter alone. Hathaway also added five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the win.

Two other Vikings scored in double digits, with Saylor Wotta scoring 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals while Miles Losinski added another 10 points and eight rebounds.

Also adding to the Bronson effort was Boston Bucklin with eight points and nine rebounds; Tanner Norton with six points; Dominic Kiomento with two points; Ashton Wells with two points; Tyler Wilber with two points; Kam Brackett with four assists; and Drew Norton with two points.

Springport was led on the night by Brayden Hawes with 19 points and Gabe Rainey with 11 points.

With the loss Springport falls to 1-11 on the season while Bronson improves to 5-7 overall on the year and 3-4 in the Big 8 conference. Bronson will next see action Monday when they travel to Sturgis.

