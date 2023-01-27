ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Skydiver seriously injured after parachute malfunctions in Oceanside

By Dana Littlefield
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A skydiver was injured Friday evening when his parachute failed to open properly, causing him to fall and land on the ground near the Oceanside airport, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m., when the skydiver — a man described as being in his 30s or 40s — from GoJump Oceanside fell and struck the roof of a home, according to the Oceanside Fire Department. The man then landed on the ground between two homes on Toopal Drive.

Because the parachute opened partially, the man did not go into a complete freefall, but the drop was "at an accelerated pace" and uncontrolled, the department said in a news release.

The skydiver suffered injuries described as serious, but not life threatening. No further information about the man was released.

The Oceanside and Carlsbad fire departments responded, and the man was taken by air ambulance to a local trauma center.

No other injuries were reported.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

