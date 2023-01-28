Award-winning choreographer bringing special performance to Fresno

A special performance created by an award-winning dancer and choreographer will be shared on a stage in Fresno this weekend.

Rehearsals were underway at The Dance Studio of Fresno ahead of Saturday's show.

The performance entitled, "Let us Bleed, Then Heal" is a deeply personal work of dance instructor and choreographer, Hannah Millar of Imprints Dance Company.

The piece reflects her pain over her mother's death, her own identity, other struggles, and her eventual healing.

"To see everyone's reactions, and to hear the emotion. Even a month later, people emailing me and telling me how it really inspired them to talk to a parent, or to talk to someone they haven't talked to in a long time. That, to me, is why I do this," said Millar.

"Let us Bleed, Then Heal" kicks off at 6:30 pm on Saturday at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall at Clovis North High School.

Food trucks will be available prior to the show.