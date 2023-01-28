Red Bull are reportedly on the verge of signing a deal with Ford ahead of their 2023 car launch on Friday.Christian Horner’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, are in the market for an automotive partner having held talks with Porsche last summer.Although negotiaions with the German giant broke down, several carmakers are in the market to join Formula 1 in the coming years given the sport’s surge in popularity. The Ford Motor Company, who were last involved in F1 in 2004 alongside Jaguar, are one such...

19 HOURS AGO