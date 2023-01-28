NEW YORK — With a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers kept their momentum going. Their fifth straight win will be their last for a little while, as a once-again red-hot team gets cooled off by the All-Star break, which will have them idle until they return home to face the Calgary Flames on February 6.

