San Jose, CA

Trentonian

Rangers roll into All-Star break on 5-game winning streak

NEW YORK — With a 4-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York Rangers kept their momentum going. Their fifth straight win will be their last for a little while, as a once-again red-hot team gets cooled off by the All-Star break, which will have them idle until they return home to face the Calgary Flames on February 6.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
BUFFALO, NY

