KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 28th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free. South Dakota...
q957.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
KELOLAND TV
Inwood community center damaged
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
KELOLAND TV
Mentors needed at McCrossan Boys Ranch
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for advice or guidance, a mentor can be someone you can turn to for that support. Now one local organization needs your help making sure that help is available to those who may need it most. The goal at McCrossan...
KELOLAND TV
Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed
Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
KELOLAND TV
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
Vermillion, Parkston win at Sacred Hoops Classic
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — Vermillion and Parkston each picked up wins at the Sacred Hoops All-Girls Classic at the Elmen Center Saturday. Vermillion, the No. 2 ranked team in class A, remained undefeated on the season with a 32-31 win over Luverne (MN). The Tanagers are now 14-0. Parkston topped Pine Ridge 73-42. The Trojans […]
KELOLAND TV
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
