ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakonda, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 28th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free. South Dakota...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

DeBoer’s new HGTV show spotlights Sioux Falls businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way. “I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mentors needed at McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for advice or guidance, a mentor can be someone you can turn to for that support. Now one local organization needs your help making sure that help is available to those who may need it most. The goal at McCrossan...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Recycle that pizza box! The recycling rules have changed

Who doesn’t want a greener world? With the climate crisis nearing an all-time peak year after year, there has never been a better time to boost recycling. And no, we’re not talking about your grandma rinsing out pop cans. Marissa Begley is from Millennium Recycling in Sioux Falls....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND snowfall prediction update from Scot Mundt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while. With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome

Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota

The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Vermillion, Parkston win at Sacred Hoops Classic

SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — Vermillion and Parkston each picked up wins at the Sacred Hoops All-Girls Classic at the Elmen Center Saturday. Vermillion, the No. 2 ranked team in class A, remained undefeated on the season with a 32-31 win over Luverne (MN). The Tanagers are now 14-0. Parkston topped Pine Ridge 73-42. The Trojans […]
PARKSTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy