South Dakota State

kotatv.com

Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota

We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
MISSOURI STATE
kscj.com

ANTI FOOD TAX MEASURE ADVANCES IN SD LEGISLATURE

AN EFFORT TO ELIMINATE SOUTH DAKOTA’S FOUR-AND-A-HALF PERCENT TAX ON FOOD HAS ADVANCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE. GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAD CAMPAIGNED IN HER REELECTION CAMPAIGN ON THE ELIMINATION OF THE TAX. YESTERDAY, THE HOUSE TAXATION COMMITTEE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED THE PROPOSAL TO DO AWAY WITH THE TAX. THE PROPOSAL...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Special education numbers increasing in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is above the national average in the percentage of students enrolled in special education, the Department of Education said last week. Linda Turner, the director of special education for the DOE, told the joint committee on appropriations at a Jan. 26 meeting...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Juvenile offenders: Send to school or to jail?

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
KEVN

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
kccrradio.com

Hospitals Still Dealing With Decent Numbers Of Covid Cases

PIERRE — The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over five hundred seventy-five new Covid-19 infections with almost fifty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Health, says they also continue to see cases…. Healy says they see people being hospitalized…
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
mprnews.org

South Dakota tribes seek disaster declaration in storm recovery

South Dakota’s congressional delegation wrote letters to President Joe Biden in support of the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations’ requests for a major disaster declaration following winter storms that left six people dead. The declaration would assist the tribes’ recovery from destruction that tribal leaders say could have...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications

More than 500 people and organizations now have standing to participate in the regulatory review of two proposed carbon-capture pipelines that would go through South Dakota. The latest is Lesley Pedde of Texas, who received late notice of the application process. The Public Utilities Commission granted him “party status” Friday in the review of the […] The post 558 people and groups now have legal standing in two carbon pipeline applications appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ILLINOIS STATE

