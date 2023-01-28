ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

kelo.com

Multiple offender on the loose in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bad guy is on the run. And the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Agustine Lecruz Moreno is wanted for Commit or Attempt to Commit a Felony with a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Moreno, 27, is...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police warning about selling items to strangers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating two private sales over the weekend involving fake cash and fake phones. One case involved the sale of jewelry where the buyer paid with fake money. In the second case, the victim thought they were meeting to buys some cell phones but the devices ended up being for demo use only.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Inwood Pair Accused Of Burglarizing Inwood Business

Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood pair has been arrested on burglary charges after a search warrant was carried out. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Eric Tilstra and 29-year-old Jacy Steiner, both of Inwood are accused of burglarizing an Inwood business. They were arrested on Wednesday, January 25th.
INWOOD, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities investigating casino robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are also investigating a robbery at an East 10th Street casino. Sioux Falls police say a man came into Boxcars Casino last night and threatened a cashier with a knife, grabbed cash and left. Police are hoping surveillance video helps them identify a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified

TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
TEA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inwood community center damaged

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The roof of a community center in Inwood was damaged, according to Facebook posts from city of Inwood. The city is asking residents to stay away from the community center as it cleans up. The library and community center are closed until further notice.
INWOOD, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Yankton Considered Camping Ordinance

Last week, the Yankton City Commission considered an ordinance restricting camping within city limits. City Manager, Amy Leon, explains the purpose of the proposed ordinance…. This ordinance is not written to impact designated and properly zoned camp grounds, nor the tradition of children camping in their back yards. City Attorney,...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

