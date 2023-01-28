Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
drgnews.com
Cultural Heritage Center expansion and renovation project to start this spring; Some exhibits will go on display at locations around South Dakota
Thirty years after being built, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is getting ready for a major expansion. Dr. Ben Jones, Director of the State Historical Society, says they want to complete the project before they run out of storage space. Assistant Director David Grabitske says age of...
KEVN
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released
A South Dakota state senator allegedly made lewd comments to a legislative staffer about breastfeeding and said vaccines would harm or kill the staffer’s baby, according to the staffer’s written complaint. The complaint by the Legislative Research Council staffer against state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, was released Monday by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee […] The post Suspended state senator files lawsuit as staff complaint against her is released appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
SD Juvenile offenders: Send to school or to jail?
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
kotatv.com
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota Republicans once again engage in family squabble with suspension of state Sen. Frye-Mueller
Once again, the South Dakota Republican Party is at war with itself. There aren’t enough Democrats in Pierre to put up a good fight, anyway, so the Grand Old Party engages in these grand old fights on a regular basis. This one involves establishment figures like state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown and state Sen. Casey Crabtree of Madison taking on state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Custer, Fall River and Pennington Counties.
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday morning. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The...
KELOLAND TV
SD House panel backs Medicaid-work vote
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion in 2024. The new question would be whether able-bodied adult recipients could be required to work to get the government’s aid. The House State Affairs Committee voted 11-2 Monday along Republican-Democrat lines...
Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota
We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
YAHOO!
Sanford, Avera won’t comment on the state of transgender healthcare in South Dakota
Officials with South Dakota's largest healthcare agencies, Sanford Health and Avera Health, are not willing to talk about the state of what gender affirming health care looks like in the state. The Argus Leader had requested interviews with doctors in both hospital systems to speak about transgender health care and...
kccrradio.com
State Transportation Officials Working Out Details Of Federal Funding Availability
PIERRE — The federal omnibus budget bill passed by Congress last month will pave the way for more highway construction in South Dakota this summer. Transportation Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission they are working out the details of their funding…. Jundt says they have to meet...
kfgo.com
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
kotatv.com
To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s economy has been booming lately, but the workforce still experiences growing pains with a lot of job openings, and some of them require a license. In 2019 Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1111, providing fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and their spouses.
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
hubcityradio.com
Attorney General Marty Jackley reminds pharmacists it’s illegal to sell abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley wrote to South Dakota pharmacists to remind them of state law regarding the illegality of abortions except those necessary to save the life of the mother. Jackley says its in response to recent rulings from the US Food and Drug...
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax
PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
