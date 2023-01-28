ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Cal Women Come Close Again, But Lose to Oregon

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461eIi_0kUGhmCQ00

Golden Bears had a lead with less than two minutes left, but suffered their sixth straight loss

Again the Cal women nearly pulled off a win that might have turned their season around. Again they failed to get it.

The Golden Bears led by three points with less than three minutes left and by a point with less than two minutes remaining, but they failed to score a point thereafter in a 78-73 loss to Oregon on Friday night at Haas Pavilion.

Cal (10-10, 1-8 Pac-12) lost its sixth game in a row and lost to the Ducks (14-6, 5-4) for the eighth straight time.

And even though the Ducks slipped out of the AP top-25 this week, they entered the game ranked No. 14 in the NET rankings. So this would have been a big win for the Bears.

But we've seen this before. The Bears had a three-point lead on then-No. 2 Stanford with four minutes left and lost by four. They were tied with then-No. 18 Arizonba with 6:20 remaining and lost by seven. They held a three-point, fourth-quarter lead on No. 24 Colorado, and lost by seven.

And now this one to Oregon.

Cal coach Charmin Smith could not pinpoint the missing ingredient in the closing minutes of games.

"If I had the answer I wouldn't keep it a secret," she said.

She concludes, based on the words of Steph Curry, that it's the little things that add up to big things.

"When we had the Stanford game, Steph came and talked to us: What was the difference in your team being able to win those games and get to where you want," Smith said, "and he just mentioned that the margin of error is just so small. It's focusing on the little things and being extremely consistent. I think we struggle with consistency."

A lapse at the worst possible time combined with a debatable officiating call doomed Cal this time.

The game was extremely close throughout, with Oregon's final five-point margin being the biggest lead by either team in a game that featured 30 lead changes.

Cal held a three-point lead at 71-68 when Leilani McIntosh sank a three-pointer with 2:53 left, and the Bears took a one-point lead at 73-72 when McIntosh, who finished with 11 points, made a pair of free throws with 1:53 to go.

Te-Hina Paopao but the Ducks back in front 74-73 with a 15-footer with 1:27 left, and Jayda Curry, who finished with 13 points, committed a turnover when she lost the ball out of bounds while trying to drive the lane.

Oregon's Phillipina Kyei made the second of two free throws with 34.8 seconds left tp make it 75-73.

Cal called for a high screen Curry, but she was called for traveling with 22.3 seconds remaining.

"I didn't see a travel," Smith said. "I think that's a tough call at that time of the game, when I thought Oregon had quick feet, Flintstone feet all evening."

Smith intro (; 1:10)

When Oregon's Chance Gray hit two free throws to make the margin four points with 20.9 seconds left, the issue was settled.

Curry did make one three-point shot to extend her streak to 42 consecutive games in which she has made at least one three-pointer, leaving her three games shy of the Pac-12 record (since 1999-2000).

Statistics were similar for the two teams, the one difference being the free throws.  Oregon made 15 free throws (in 21 attempts) and Cal was just 5-for-9.

Oregon freshman Grace VanSlooten led all scorers with 20 points, while Kemery Martin matched Curry for Cal high-scoring honors with 13 points.

"As a team we just want to get over this hump," Martin said.

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Oregon football: Should we buy Bo Nix Heisman hype in 2023?

Transferring to the Oregon football program from Auburn last year was the best career move Bo Nix has ever made. Not only did Nix win the starting job for a team that went on to contend for a Pac-12 title and was a legit College Football Playoff contender, but he improved in every single major statistical category under Kenny Dillingham last season in the Ducks’ offense.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

OSU wave power testing facility overcomes many “firsts”

After many years of preliminary work, a wave energy testing facility led by Oregon State University is nearing the final stages. It’s called PacWave South and it’s being installed south of Newport. Lead engineer Burke Hales told KLCC the U.S. Department of Energy was interested in grid-scale production....
NEWPORT, OR
hh-today.com

On passing P&W trains, watch for city names

Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
ALBANY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning

The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Message from Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner regarding Tyre Nichols case

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner released this message regarding the Tyre Nichols case:. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is unconscionable. It’s tragic for the victim, their family, and communities of color across our nation. Our entire nation awaited the release of the video and nothing could have prepared us for what we saw. I thought I was prepared to watch the video and found myself having a flood of difficult emotions and physically sick watching these officers beat Mr. Nichols. I was immediately transported back in time to early in my career, 1991, when I watched the beating of Rodney King. When something like this happens, even if it’s in another state, it’s normal to ask what prevents this from happening in Eugene. The horrific event involving Mr. Nichols isn’t related to a lack of training. This is an issue that starts with the hiring process. Hiring the right officers with the heart for service creates a culture that won’t tolerate this type of policing behavior.
EUGENE, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Who Is Liable for an Accident on Private Property in Eugene, OR?

When you accidentally get injured away from home, there are many questions about who is liable for it, especially if you suffer serious injuries requiring medical treatment and a recovery period. The main concern is always who will pay for the unexpected medical expenses and the lost wages during the...
EUGENE, OR
wholecommunity.news

Eugene activists mourn police killing of forest defender

Eugene forest defenders mourned Manuel 'Tortuguita' Terán, who was shot and killed by police Jan. 18, 2023 while protecting trees in the South River watershed in Southeast Atlanta. DJ Suss D: The City of Atlanta plans to build what would be one of the largest police training facilities in...
ATLANTA, GA
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
wholecommunity.news

Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County

Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
yachatsnews.com

After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181

After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy