Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Sabres Have A Lot To Gain By Trading For Timo Meier
The Buffalo Sabres have plenty of things going right for them offensively, but there is always room for improvement on a young team. Owen Power is taking a big step offensively as of late, the top line is looking fresh and in sync, and the speed of the forward group continues to give opposing teams trouble. Where there is room for improvement is in their second-line scoring and their physicality, and they can get better in both categories by adding San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier via trade.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade
The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
Matty Beniers’ All-Star replacement will piss off Kraken fans
Seattle Kraken star Matty Beniers is a front-runner for the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie. And he was supposed to play among the league’s best in the upcoming NHL All-Star Game. Unfortunately, that won’t happen. Beniers suffered an injury against the Vancouver Canucks last week, and has missed two weeks. This injury will […] The post Matty Beniers’ All-Star replacement will piss off Kraken fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in blockbuster trade with Canucks
The New York Islanders have made a huge splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline, snagging one of the market’s top forwards in Bo Horvat. The Islanders announced the trade on Monday, including the full details. As part of the deal, the Islanders are acquiring Horvat, while sending Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a conditional […] The post Islanders acquire Bo Horvat in blockbuster trade with Canucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
RUMOR: Maple Leafs, Oilers interested in trade for key Blackhawks veteran
Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe has drawn significant interest around the league leading up to the NHL trade deadline, and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are among the teams most invested, per Frank Seravalli. McCabe was recently ranked No. 7 on Daily Faceoff’s Trade Targets board, and the 29-year-old left shot defenseman is […] The post RUMOR: Maple Leafs, Oilers interested in trade for key Blackhawks veteran appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson
With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
markerzone.com
THE FRONTRUNNER FOR TIMO MEIER REVEALED BY NHL INSIDER
Arguably the biggest trade chip on the market this season is San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier. The 6'1'', 220lb Switzerland native will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline, and a bidding war will likely transpire. It's already been reported that Meier will command a lesser package than...
Payton Pritchard eyeing a bigger role away from Celtics ahead of NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline is just a few days away, but Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is already starting to think about a future departure from Boston. On the latest episode of the “Point Forward” podcast, which is run by former Celtics guard Evan Turner and Golden State veteran Andre Iguodala, Pritchard revealed that […] The post Payton Pritchard eyeing a bigger role away from Celtics ahead of NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Named NHL Second Star of the Week
Nylander recorded two goals and two assists in the second period of a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders Jan. 23. Nylander then picked up his 400th career point (in his 488th NHL game) with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers Jan. 25. He finished the week with one goal in each of his last two outings, a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators Jan. 27 and a 5-1 triumph over the Washington Capitals Jan. 29.
NHL rumors: Sharks asking price in Timo Meier trade, revealed
The San Jose Sharks are dangling one of the most tantalizing trade assets in all of hockey ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Star winger Timo Meier could very well be offloaded by the Sharks in the near future, and a recent NHL rumor has indicated what the asking price for the 26-year-old will be. According to Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now, the Sharks will be seeking at least three assets in return for Meier in any trade. Additionally, Meier’s projected contract demands were also floating, indicating a pricey deal is on the horizon.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0