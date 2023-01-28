Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans
Jayson Tatum is staying mum on the blown no-call on his foul on LeBron James that allowed the Boston Celtics to force overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers and win. To recall, Tatum fouled James with less than a second left on the clock as the Lakers star was attacking the basket for the potential […] The post Jayson Tatum’s reaction to blown no-call on LeBron James will annoy Lakers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death
LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Pairs Collin Sexton, Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks remain one of the top teams to monitor ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They are teetering around .500 and with Luka Doncic recovering from a “mild sprain” of his ankle, they could especially benefit from adding a backcourt threat. Last season, the Mavs thrived...
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
The 20 Highest-Paid NBA Players Of All Time
These are the players who earned the most money in NBA history.
NBC Sports
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NBA Referees’ Response to Missed Call on LeBron James Goes Viral
The league admitted fault on a no-call late in Saturday’s game between the Lakers and Celtics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
"Jordan doesn't get tired. Bird doesn't...Karl wishes there were 200 games a year" - Ex-Utah Jazz coach on why Karl Malone was special
The Mailman wished he could deliver in more than 82 times a year
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
NBA Officials Admit To Wrong Call At End Of Lakers-Celtics Game On Saturday Night
At the conclusion of Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game, the officials did not call a foul that would have resulted in LeBron James going to the free-throw line with a chance to win the game for the Lakers, a play the referees have admitted that they got wrong.
Lakers: A Blockbuster Celtics Trade That Might Benefit Both LA And Boston
There's almost no chance this will happen, though.
RUMOR: Suns shopping Chris Paul ahead of trade deadline?
It is believed that it’s only going to be a matter of time before Jae Crowder finally leaves the Phoenix Suns. The 32-year-old veteran hasn’t played a single minute for the Suns this season as he continues to work his way out of the team. At this point, however, it seems that it isn’t only Crowder who’s on his way out before the NBA trade deadline. Apparently, Chris Paul could be joining him on the next bus out of Phoenix as well.
Lakers News: NBA Ref Admits He Missed Critical Call That Would Have Swung Loss To Celtics
Well, that's helpful to know.
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
