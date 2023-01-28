Read full article on original website
Powerful storms transform San Diego County beaches
SAN DIEGO — The storms and strong waves hitting our coastline are pushing shells and all kinds of things people are loving to find on the beach. But not everyone is loving everything. At Torrey Pines State Beach, rocks have covered the walkway that leads out to the beach...
UCSD Guardian
January Pacific Storms Cause Significant Destruction and Safety Concerns in San Diego
Southern California recently experienced a Pacific storm categorized by heavy rainfall and flooding across the region during the first weeks of 2023, and San Diegans all across the County have felt its impacts. The San Diego coastal region has been subject to extreme weather conditions from the storm’s passage. During...
Gnarly pink waves crash near San Diego
Pink waves at Torrey Pines State Beach on January 20, 2023. Erik Jepsen/UC San DiegoBut don’t panic. It’s for a study on how freshwater and the surfzone interact.
Fig Tree Cafe Is Set To Open It’s Newest Location In Mission Valley
San Diego’s breakfast eatery is expanding to its fourth location
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
'Vigil for unity' held in honor of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay victims
SAN DIEGO — A vigil was held in City Heights Saturday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay shootings. People from all over San Diego county stood side by side to call for an end to violence and to stand united against hate. "It's...
‘The Last Wild Horse’ born in San Diego
A species of wild horse was recently born in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Friday.
eastcountymagazine.org
GO WILD: SENIORS ADMITTED FREE IN FEB. TO SAN DIEGO ZOO SAFARI PARK
January 29, 2023 (Escondido) – Throughout February, admission is free to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido for seniors age 65 and up. Enjoy the sights on an Africa Tram, see the platypuses and other Aussie species at Walkabout Australia, wander through Tiger Trail, take a stroll around Mombasa Lagoon, ride on the African tram, and relax with refreshments on the patio at Kijamii Overlook. There's a world of sights to see at the Safari Park.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Winter storm over San Diego County causes flooding, school closures
SAN DIEGO — A winter storm was expected to bring rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to San Diego County through early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Low clouds filled in the coastal basin Sunday morning with areas of scattered showers ahead of the approaching storm, the weather service said. Rainfall accumulations from the scattered, light rains were 0.05 of an inch or less as of 9 a.m. The majority of the rainfall has been on coastal-facing slopes of higher terrain.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
Alaska Airlines to offer San Diego flights to DC, Eugene, Tampa later this year
Alaska Airlines will begin offering daily nonstop flights between San Diego International Airport and Washington, D.C., and Eugene, Oregon, starting June 15, it was announced Monday.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department hosts 3rd annual women’s Fire Prep Academy
SAN DIEGO — It's an exciting time for 27-year-old Amanda Wineberger, a San Diego resident who moved here from Connecticut. “I’ve become connected with the SD community, and I love giving back to the community,” she said. That's because she and dozens of other women got to...
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Monday
A storm system moving out of Canada today will move due south along the California coast on Sunday, affecting the area later on in the day/evening and then move through the overnight and into Monday timeframe so read on for details …
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
