Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Montebello ID’d
A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police Arrest Suspect for Alleged Possession of Firearms, Meth
A motorist who was pulled over by Pomona police was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of two loaded firearms and methamphetamine, police said Monday. According to Pomona police, Carlos Gallagos, 49, was stopped for numerous vehicle code violations shortly after midnight Saturday near Phillips Street and White Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
mynewsla.com
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Man Arrested in Theft of French Bulldogs from Owner at Gunpoint
A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Stabbing Suspect Shot by Police in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Huntington Park Police officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue...
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Authorities in Huntington Park Identified
A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
The coroner’s office Sunday released the name of the man shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community of South Los Angeles County. Devan Williams was a 25-year-old resident of Los Angeles, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead in a driveway. Deputies were called at...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Laguna Beach Identified
The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located Xueyuan Zhang in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Pomona on Weapons Charges
A 54-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Friday on weapons charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant. Detectives located and arrested...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Rifle in Pomona
A 54-year-old Chino Hills man suspected of having a loaded rifle in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop in Pomona Friday evening. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed, Another Critically Injured At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched about 4:05 a.m. to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed the...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Moreno Valley For Allegedly Trying to Kidnap Girl, 12
A 40-year-old man suspected of attempting to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Moreno Valley was arrested, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station responded to the incident near the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street on Jan. 18. The girl was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Arrested in Menifee on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A woman was arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a man in Menifee, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the Menifee Police Department responded to the 29000 block of Farbo Court at around 6:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a man who said he had been shot in the arm.
mynewsla.com
Anaheim PD Seek Clues in Death of Man Found Unresponsive on Street in Anaheim
Police Sunday sought the public’s assistance with any information regarding the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the middle of a street in Anaheim. Paramedics rushed Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez to a hospital, where the Anaheim resident was pronounced dead, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock.
Comments / 0