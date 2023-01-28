A 54-year-old Chino Hills man suspected of having a loaded rifle in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop in Pomona Friday evening. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.

POMONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO