Health & Wellness Happenings

Parkinson’s disease voice strengthening program

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, rehearsing at 10:45 a.m. Thursdays through March 2 at the Senior Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota. The group is comprised of people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers and volunteer singers from Key Chorale. The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease. Register at NeuroChallenge.org.

Beginner Indoor Cycling LessonsAdd indoor cycling to your workout routine. Learn how to set up your bike, techniques and various positions. 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Tuesdays in February. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.

Trek for CHECCharlotte Harbor Environmental Center will be holding their 4th annual Trek for CHEC race at 8 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. This event includes a competitive 10K and 5K, as well as a one mile fun walk on the preserve’s hiking trails. In addition to the races, there will be pancakes, coffee, lawn games and a door prize raffle. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage the conservation of natural resources by protecting the environment. Sign up at racesignup.com or visit checflorida.org.

W.O.W. Women on WeightsFor women who are new to exercise and unsure how to incorporate weights into their workout. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 6-March 13. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999.

Walk for the PoorFeb. 11 at Laishley Park pavilion, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and proceed along the pathway by the Peace River, then onto Marion Avenue and back to Laishley Park. For more information, call 917-549-0555.

8th Annual Spin-a-ThonAn indoor cycling event where participants can ride 1,2,3 or up to 4 hours. Rockin’ music, team teaching and drawings. 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 11 at Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Register at www.ymcaswfl.org or call 941-505-0999. Proceeds benefit the YMCA of Southwest Florida Children and Families Scholarship Fund.

Muddy Princess Punta Gorda 2023 Mud RunMuddy Princess is an outdoor 5K obstacle mud run for women only, ages 9 and up. Run, walk, crawl, climb, slide and laugh your way along the course. Complete the run as fast or as slowly as you like. 8 a.m. April 8. The Farm, 1447-2351, FL-31 Punta Gorda. To register, visit www.muddy princess.com.

Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. The group play cards, Bingo, has sing-a-longs and goes out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.

Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.

Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave, Charlotte Harbor.

Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.

Beach Yoga9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.

Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.

Dance 2 B FitChoreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.

Rock Steady Boxing

12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.