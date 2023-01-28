Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Now in Profit After Shiba Inu Rival Rallies 32% This Month: IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm shows that the majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are now seeing gains after its strong performance this month. IntoTheBlock reveals that 62% of Dogecoin owners are in the green with 36% nursing losses and 2% breaking even. The top Shiba Inu (SHIB) competitor is witnessing bullish...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
u.today
Hundreds of Millions of XRP Moved in Two Massive Chunks as XRP Rises Marginally
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
CoinDesk
Sandbox’s SAND Surges 90% Since Start of Year Ahead of Token Unlock
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Virtual world The Sandbox’s SAND token is witnessing a surge in price over the month ahead of its token unlock scheduled for Feb. 14. Token unlocks, which are usually considered bearish events, appear...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] blocked by a short-term supply zone – Can bulls bypass it?
Solana [SOL] swiftly went from $20 to $25...
ambcrypto.com
Fantom [FTM] still ready to push forward – Is a half-dollar value feasible?
Fantom [FTM] has remained relatively bullish in the past week, apart...
ambcrypto.com
Will Polygon’s [MATIC] bull rally come to a grinding halt? Assessing…
MATIC, worth $56 million, was transferred to a whale address before its price surged. Metrics and market indicators supported the bulls at press time. Polygon [MATIC] became a hot topic of discussion in the crypto space as its price pumped at an unprecedented rate. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that MATIC registered double digit growth last week, which helped it re-enter the top 10 club. At press time, it was trading at $1.14, with a market capitalization of more than $9.9 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Among the Most Decentralized Crypto Assets, Says Cyber Capital’s Top Strategist
A top executive of investment firm Cyber Capital says dog-themed meme tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are among the most decentralized digital assets on the market. Justin Bons, the company’s chief investment officer, tells his Twitter followers that out of the top 50 crypto assets, just 32 are...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT] dropped to a key support zone; can bulls prevail?
The value of Polkadot...
NEWSBTC
Cardano’s (ADA) first native stablecoin will launch next week, Binance (BNB) Moved $346M for the Defunct Exchange Bitzlato, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in massive 500% profits to investors
The cryptocurrency industry is constantly changing and evolving, with new technologies and protocols emerging. In this article, we’ll take a look at three major cryptocurrencies: Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). The latter has taken centre stage as it has become one of the most profitable alternative investments in the market.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s [BTC] price reversal might be on the cards?
BTC’s price has rallied by 40% since 1 January. Investors have recorded significant gains, and now, a price reversal might follow. Exchanging hands at the $23,200 price mark at press time, the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC], currently trades at levels last seen in August 2022. On a year-to-date basis, BTC’s price has rallied by 40%, per data from CoinMarketCap.
ambcrypto.com
Tezos [XTZ] holders can expect price drawback this week, here’s why
XTZ’s price has rallied by 61% since the year began. Daily chart readings, however, revealed that a price correction might be imminent. According to data from the cryptocurrency price tracking platform CoinMarketcap, Tezos native coin XTZ ranked as one of the best-performing crypto assets in the last 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Decoding Binance Coin’s [BNB] last 7-days’ highlights for traders
BNB’s weekly report mentioned all the updated statistics of the network. Metrics remained in BNB’s favor but the technical indicators favored the bears. Binance Coin [BNB] recently published the latest edition of its weekly report, which highlighted all the major developments that happened in its ecosystem in the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com
Interest in ENS domain names remains low; the reason is quite surprising
Interest in ENS domain names remains at a minimum. The rally in ENS’ price since the year began has put many of its holders in profit. According to data from Dune Analytics, the interest in .eth domain registrations has remained low, with only 53,359 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) registrations recorded thus far in the current year.
ambcrypto.com
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Ripple's [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the effect of Optimism’s ‘NFT Quests’ on OP holders
Optimism NFT quests drive growth, usage, and volume. Despite the growth, Optimism lags behind in TVL when compared to Arbitrum. Optimism, a DeFi protocol, saw a significant increase in activity due to its NFT quest projects. The projects have resulted in impressive growth for all participants, with an average growth rate of 32%.
